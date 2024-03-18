Harrison Stebbins to Headline Comedy Night At Samuel Slater's

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Comedy will to Samuel Slater's Restaurant in Webster, MA on Friday, April 19, 2024. The show will feature Harrison Stebbins plus special guest Jody Sloane and host Chris Zito for a night of laughs. Doors open at 6:30 PM; show starts at 7:30 PM. Tickets are on-sale now at www.samuelslaters.com.

With a sarcastic wit and an improvisational style, Harrison Stebbins' unique blend of high-energy physical comedy and clever insights, keeps audiences laughing long after he has left the stage. Not only is Harrison widely regarded as one of New England's funniest headliners, but he has also performed with some of the most popular national comedians working today.

Growing up, Jody Sloane had a knack for finding humor in the darkest corners of life. Whether it was the absurdity of a government cheese sculpture or the quirks of her mother's self-medicating with Winstons and Ring Dings, nothing was off-limits for her infectious laughter-inducing commentary. Her friends quickly learned that any situation could become a comedy goldmine with her around. Fast forward to mid-life, Sloane cut her entertainment teeth doing her sit-down schtick as a cheeky conductor on the Boston duck tours. Her duck tour experience was the perfect tee up to becoming a standup comedian. She's now a regular at esteemed comedy venues from New York to Maine and has been featured in several comedy festivals, including Laugh Your Asheville Off, Boston Comedy Festival, and The Women In Comedy Festival. If you're ready to embrace the perversely hilarious, and you're not afraid to explore the comical underbelly of life, then Sloane is your guide.

Chris Zito has spent the last thirty years sharing his obsession with his family with comedy fans and radio listeners all over the country. Starting out as half of the comedy team Zito and Bean right out of acting school, Chris Zito moved quickly to develop his own take on life as a (very!) young father. He grew to love radio and landed on the JR in the Morning Show on WZOU in Boston in 1991. Years on the air in Boston and then Detroit, as well as countless comedy clubs all over the United States, eventually brought Chris Zito to hosting his own highly rated show on WXLO in Worcester, Mass., then 103.3 WODS in Boston. The call of the live stand up stage eventually brought him back to his roots. He is once again regularly delighting audiences with his look at family, marriage, and how much childhood has changed. This honest and open presentation is what makes such a strong connection between Chris and whoever sees him perform.

Samuel Slater's Restaurant at Indian Ranch offers a variety of events year round, along with seasonal concerts at Indian Ranch amphitheater, the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Upcoming events at Samuel Slater's include Music with Cold Train on March 23rd, Music with The Deloreans on March 30th, Easter Brunch on March 31st, 1950's Murder Mystery Dinner on April 6th, The Peacheaters: An Allman Brothers Band Experience on April 13th, and Music with Aquanett on May 24th. More events will be announced soon.

Tickets for Comedy Night at Slater's with Harrison Stebbins & Guests on Friday, April 19, 2024 are on-sale now at samuelslaters.com. Samuel Slater's Restaurant is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield.