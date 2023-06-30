Handel and Haydn Society to Present HHYC Summer Songfest in July

The program will take place at the Florida Ruffin Ridley School in Brookline on July 22 and 29. No prior musical skill is required.

By: Jun. 30, 2023

The Handel and Haydn Society Youth Choruses will present the Summer Songfest, two one-day sessions that will give children a chance to learn music from Israel, France, Italy and Latin America. Children ages 7-11 will work with HHYC faculty to learn several songs that they will then perform at the end of each session. Led by New Voices conductor Nurt Villani, the program will take place at the Florida Ruffin Ridley School in Brookline on July 22 and 29. No prior musical skill is required.

Interested parents can sign up here.

Each session begins at 9:00AM with activities to get to know one another before we dive into exploring music from around the world. We'll learn about the cultures and the people who created these songs and build skills in singing in a joyful, supportive environment. The day will conclude at 3:00PM, when families will be able to see and hear their children share what they’ve learned in a live performance. 

The Handel and Haydn Society Youth Choruses provide vocal training and exciting choral performance opportunities for talented singers in grades 2-12 or taking a gap year, who may advance through seven ensembles based on age and experience. All students participate in musicianship classes that focus on the development of sight-singing, aural skills, and music literacy. H+H Youth Choruses regularly perform with the Handel and Haydn Society Orchestra and Chorus at Symphony Hall and other prestigious venues. H+H Youth Choruses are a component of the Karen S. and George D. Levy Education Program. Registration for the Fall Semester is currently underway. Interested singers and families can sign up for the program at handelandhaydn.org

HHYC Summer Songfest will take place 9:00AM - 3:30PM July 22 and 29 at Florida Ruffin Ridley School in Brookline,345 Harvard St. Cost is $25. Financial aid is available. Parents can sign up at handelandhaydn.org/education



