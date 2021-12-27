Handel and Haydn Society to Present HAYDN + MOZART

The Handel and Haydn Society will celebrate Haydn + Mozart in the new year with a dazzling pairing of an H+H premiere from Mozart with two of Haydn's masterpieces. In one of his final performances as Artistic Director, Harry Christophers will lead the orchestra in Haydn's Symphony No. 103, Drum Roll, while all eyes will be on the dynamic concertmaster Aisslinn Nosky as she performs Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 1, an H+H premiere. The H+H Chorus will join the H+H Orchestra for a performance of Haydn's monumental mass Theresienmesse. The concerts will take place Friday, January 28th at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, January 30th at 3 p.m. at Symphony Hall in Boston.

Mozart's sunny First Violin Concerto will feature concertmaster Aisslinn Nosky. The high-spirited Allegro moderato and Presto will allow Nosky to showcase her mastery of historically informed performance, revealing the freshness of this Concerto with the excitement of when the music first premiered.

Named for its dramatic timpani opening, Haydn's Symphony No. 103, Drum Roll brilliantly combines trumpets, drums, and woodwinds. One of Haydn's last London Symphonies, the program is a treat for audiences, cleverly showcasing Haydn's mature compositional style.

"Even in his 13th season as Artistic Director, Harry Christophers continues to give our audiences something new, as he finds the perfect works to let our musicians shine," said David Snead, President and CEO of the Handel and Haydn Society. "The performances will be recorded for future release on the Coro label, H+H's 16th recording of the Harry Christophers era, which will complete the trilogy of Haydn Masses conducted by Christophers. These concerts also will continue toward the completion of Aisslinn Nosky's recordings with H+H of the five Mozart violin concertos."

Tickets may be purchased by calling 617.266.3605, or visiting handelandhaydn.org. Student and group discounts are also available. All individuals at Symphony Hall will be required to show proof of vaccination and to wear a mask at all times.