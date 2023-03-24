Handel and Haydn Society Youth Choruses Partners with Hampshire Young People's Chorus for Day of Learning and Public Concert in Amherst

The Handel and Haydn Society Youth Choruses are partnering with the Hampshire Young People's Chorus for a joint concert in Amherst, MA on April 1. The choruses will combine to perform several selections on the concert including "Music of Life" by B.E. Boykin, "Sesere Eeye" arranged by Mark O'Leary and "Whenever the Wind Is High" by Todd McNeal. The program also includes repertoire performed by each ensemble. The 3:30 PM concert at the Grace Episcopal Church is free and open to the public. No tickets are required.

The concert is the product of two years of anticipation between the youth choruses. These ensembles first collaborated virtually in 2021 via Zoom. The organizations held joint rehearsals and even participated in a "virtual choir" recording project during the pandemic. The April 1 concert will be the first time the groups have met in person.

"These talented young musicians developed a strong bond when we first met online two years ago and it will be truly rewarding to see them meet face to face for the first time and make incredible music," said HHYC Conductor Dr. Jennifer Kane.

As part of the collaboration, both choruses will take part in a special choral workshop on the morning of March 4 with UMass Amherst's Interim Director of Choral Activities and member of the H+H Chorus Lindsay Pope. The workshop will focus on combined repertoire that the two ensembles will perform and on building deeper connections with the singers.

The H+H Youth Choruses inspire and unite young people ages 7-18 through transformative experiences with music in a welcoming and inclusive environment. Singers gather on Saturdays in Brookline to sing choral ensembles, have small group vocal instruction, and participate in weekly musicianship classes. Singers in HHYC collaborate with other youth choral ensembles, perform throughout New England and on tour, and work regularly with professional artists including the H+H Orchestra and Chorus. H+H offers seven youth choral ensembles to meet the skills and interest of every youth artist.

The Handel and Haydn Society Youth Choruses and the Hampshire Young People's Chorus from Northampton perform a joint concert in Amherst, MA on April 1st at Grace Episcopal Church, 14 Boltwood Ave, Amherst, MA at 3:30 PM. Admission is free, and tickets are not required