Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Handel and Haydn Society Youth Choruses Partners with Hampshire Young People's Chorus for Day of Learning and Public Concert in Amherst

The performance is on April 1st at Grace Episcopal Church.

Mar. 24, 2023  
Handel and Haydn Society Youth Choruses Partners with Hampshire Young People's Chorus for Day of Learning and Public Concert in Amherst

The Handel and Haydn Society Youth Choruses are partnering with the Hampshire Young People's Chorus for a joint concert in Amherst, MA on April 1. The choruses will combine to perform several selections on the concert including "Music of Life" by B.E. Boykin, "Sesere Eeye" arranged by Mark O'Leary and "Whenever the Wind Is High" by Todd McNeal. The program also includes repertoire performed by each ensemble. The 3:30 PM concert at the Grace Episcopal Church is free and open to the public. No tickets are required.

The concert is the product of two years of anticipation between the youth choruses. These ensembles first collaborated virtually in 2021 via Zoom. The organizations held joint rehearsals and even participated in a "virtual choir" recording project during the pandemic. The April 1 concert will be the first time the groups have met in person.

"These talented young musicians developed a strong bond when we first met online two years ago and it will be truly rewarding to see them meet face to face for the first time and make incredible music," said HHYC Conductor Dr. Jennifer Kane.

As part of the collaboration, both choruses will take part in a special choral workshop on the morning of March 4 with UMass Amherst's Interim Director of Choral Activities and member of the H+H Chorus Lindsay Pope. The workshop will focus on combined repertoire that the two ensembles will perform and on building deeper connections with the singers.

The H+H Youth Choruses inspire and unite young people ages 7-18 through transformative experiences with music in a welcoming and inclusive environment. Singers gather on Saturdays in Brookline to sing choral ensembles, have small group vocal instruction, and participate in weekly musicianship classes. Singers in HHYC collaborate with other youth choral ensembles, perform throughout New England and on tour, and work regularly with professional artists including the H+H Orchestra and Chorus. H+H offers seven youth choral ensembles to meet the skills and interest of every youth artist.

The Handel and Haydn Society Youth Choruses and the Hampshire Young People's Chorus from Northampton perform a joint concert in Amherst, MA on April 1st at Grace Episcopal Church, 14 Boltwood Ave, Amherst, MA at 3:30 PM. Admission is free, and tickets are not required



THE BANDS VISIT to be Co-Produced by The Huntington & SpeakEasy Stage in Fall 2023 Photo
THE BAND'S VISIT to be Co-Produced by The Huntington & SpeakEasy Stage in Fall 2023
The Huntington and SpeakEasy Stage will co-produce the Tony Award-winning musical The Band’s Visit which features music and lyrics by David Yazbek and book by Itamar Moses, as part of their respective 2023-2024 seasons.
Jimmy Webb Comes To City Winery Boston In April Photo
Jimmy Webb Comes To City Winery Boston In April
Multi-Grammy Award winner Jimmy Webb, whose hits have been sung by artists ranging from Glenn Campbell to Guns N' Roses will perform in concert at City Winery Boston Thursday April 6. 
Leslea Newman To Speak About Matthew Shepard In Amherst Photo
Leslea Newman To Speak About Matthew Shepard In Amherst
Da Camera Singers, the adult chamber choir located in the Pioneer Valley, is sponsoring a presentation by Lesléa Newman, “He Continues to Make a Difference: The Story of Matthew Shepard,” on Saturday, April 22 at 2 PM in the auditorium at Amherst-Pelham Regional  High School, 170 Chestnut St., Amherst, MA.
Marblehead School Of Ballet Will Launch National Dance Week With A Poetry Contest Photo
Marblehead School Of Ballet Will Launch National Dance Week With A Poetry Contest
The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) celebrates National Dance Week from Friday, April 14 through Sunday, April 23. 

More Hot Stories For You


THE BAND'S VISIT to be Co-Produced by The Huntington & SpeakEasy Stage in Fall 2023THE BAND'S VISIT to be Co-Produced by The Huntington & SpeakEasy Stage in Fall 2023
March 23, 2023

The Huntington and SpeakEasy Stage will co-produce the Tony Award-winning musical The Band’s Visit which features music and lyrics by David Yazbek and book by Itamar Moses, as part of their respective 2023-2024 seasons.
Jimmy Webb Comes To City Winery Boston In AprilJimmy Webb Comes To City Winery Boston In April
March 23, 2023

Multi-Grammy Award winner Jimmy Webb, whose hits have been sung by artists ranging from Glenn Campbell to Guns N' Roses will perform in concert at City Winery Boston Thursday April 6. 
Leslea Newman To Speak About Matthew Shepard In AmherstLeslea Newman To Speak About Matthew Shepard In Amherst
March 23, 2023

Da Camera Singers, the adult chamber choir located in the Pioneer Valley, is sponsoring a presentation by Lesléa Newman, “He Continues to Make a Difference: The Story of Matthew Shepard,” on Saturday, April 22 at 2 PM in the auditorium at Amherst-Pelham Regional  High School, 170 Chestnut St., Amherst, MA.
Marblehead School Of Ballet Will Launch National Dance Week With A Poetry ContestMarblehead School Of Ballet Will Launch National Dance Week With A Poetry Contest
March 23, 2023

The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) celebrates National Dance Week from Friday, April 14 through Sunday, April 23. 
Celtic Angels Ireland Play Spire Center for Performing Arts in AprilCeltic Angels Ireland Play Spire Center for Performing Arts in April
March 23, 2023

CELTIC ANGELS IRELAND will be at the Spire Center for Performing Arts downtown Plymouth, MA Sunday, April 2, 2023, performing 2 shows, 3:00 PM  & 7:00 PM.
share