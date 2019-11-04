Handel and Haydn Society Will Celebrate A Baroque Christmas

The Handel and Haydn Society will bring holiday traditions to light with the jubilant sounds of Vivaldi, Torelli, Biber, Charpentier, Albinoni and Telemann in A Baroque Christmas, directed by concertmaster Aisslinn Nosky. These joyous performances will take place Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 22, 2019, at 3 p.m. at NEC's Jordan Hall in Boston.

A Baroque Christmas will feature performances from H+H principal oboist Debra Nagy, one of North America's leading performers on the baroque oboe, and H+H principal flutist Emi Ferguson, who has performed across the world with groups such as the American Modern Opera Company, the New York New Music Ensemble and others. They will be joined by the H+H Orchestra and the Youth Chorus Chamber Choir.

"Baroque music evokes all the feelings of the holidays: the magic, the mystery and the joy," said Handel and Haydn Society President and CEO David Snead. "From Albinoni to Vivaldi, it connects each of us to this special time of year. Under the direction of Aisslinn Nosky, the music, performed as the composers originally intended, will offer each of us a chance to appreciate the beauty of the season."

Embracing the festive spirit of the holidays, the performance will feature Vivaldi's joyous Violin Concerto RV 270, Concerto II Riposo - Per il Santissimo Natale; Charpentier's Noel pour instruments; Albinoni's Concerto for Oboe in D Minor, Op. 9, No. 2; and Telemann's Concerto for Recorder and Flute in E Minor, TWV 52:e1.

The performance will also showcase the solemnity of the season with Biber's Mystery Sonata No. 3 in B Minor, Nativity, and Passacaglia in G Minor; as well as the excitement and anticipation of Torelli's Concerto Grosso, Op. 8, No. 6 in G Minor, Christmas Concerto.

Tickets for individual performances may be purchased by calling 617.266.3605, visiting handelandhaydn.org or in person at 9 Harcourt Street in Boston (M-F 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.). Student and group discounts are also available.





