Handel and Haydn Society To Showcase Glories Of The Baroque

The Handel and Haydn Society will feature the Glories of the Baroque with a special streaming concert on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Led by concertmaster Aisslinn Nosky, H+H acclaimed musicians will perform works by Corelli, Muffat, and Handel.

Glories of the Baroque will be available free, with a suggested donation of $10, through the Handel and Haydn Society website at handelandhaydn.org/streaming-concerts/. The concert will stream for registered listeners on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 3:00 PM ET, and will be available for one month. H+H season subscribers and donors of $100 or more will receive additional content and early access to the performance two days before the public.

The streaming performance captures the fiery and dramatic range of Baroque music. It begins with Italian violinist Arcangelo Corelli's joyful Concerto Grosso in B-flat Major, Opus 6, No. 11. The concert continues with the interweaving sparkling melodies of Georg Muffat's Ciacona from Concerto Grosso No. 12 in G Major, Propitia Sydera. Also included is George Frideric Handel's dramatic Concerto Grosso in G Major, Opus 6, No. 1, HWV 319.

"The Baroque period blazes to life whenever Aisslinn Nosky leads the orchestra, melding her knowledge of historically informed performances with her passion for early music," said David Snead, President and CEO of the Handel and Haydn Society. "It's easy to forget that Baroque music was once contemporary music. What I love about H+H is the way our musicians wipe away the cobwebs and perform these brilliant works with all the freshness and energy they had when they were brand new."

Award-winning harpsichordist Ian Watson will join Nosky along with other members of the H+H Orchestra. Emily Marvosh, alto, will serve as host and the performance will include Nosky, Watson, and Marvosh discussing the composers and demonstrating musical examples from the program.

The Glories of the Baroque will begin streaming Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Anyone wishing to view the concert is asked to register now through the Handel and Haydn Society website at handelandhaydn.org/concerts/glories-of-the-baroque/.

