Handel and Haydn Society To Perform Bach's Brandenburg Concertos

The Handel and Haydn Society has just added new concerts to the 2021-22 season with the dazzling, inventive, and inspired Brandenburg Concertos at NEC's Jordan Hall February 4, 5, and 6, 2022; all performances will be at 7:30 pm. Co-directed by Aisslinn Nosky and Ian Watson, the evening will feature Concertos Nos. 3, 4, and 5. The performance will also include Bach's spirited Orchestral Suite No. 2.

Composed by Johann Sebastian Bach around 1721, the Concertos are widely regarded as some of the best orchestral compositions of the Baroque era. Each of the Concertos requires a different combination of instruments. From the beautiful and fiery violin solo of the Fourth Concerto to the peaceful harpsichord of the Fifth Concerto, each piece will showcase the skill and range of the H+H orchestra.

The lively dance of Bach's Orchestral Suite No. 2 will add some additional spice to the evening.

"Each of these pieces was selected to showcase the incredible talents of our musicians," said David Snead, President and CEO of the Handel and Haydn Society. "Ian and Aisslinn always bring a freshness to these incredible works and allow H+H to shine at what it does best, presenting glorious works of art on period instruments as they were meant to be heard."

Aisslinn Nosky is considered one of the most dynamic and versatile violinists of her generation. As concertmaster of the Handel and Haydn Society since 2011, she has led the ensemble in dozens of acclaimed performances. Multi-talented Ian Watson is associate conductor and harpsichordist with the Handel and Haydn Society. He has appeared with most major UK orchestras and the Polish and Stuttgart Chamber Orchestras.

Tickets for individual performances may be purchased by calling 617.266.3605, or visiting handelandhaydn.org. Student and group discounts are also available. All individuals at NEC's Jordan Hall will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the performance. All guests will be required to wear a mask at all times, and limited seating will be available to maintain social distancing.