Handel and Haydn Society Presents its Premiere Performances Of THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO

The Handel and Haydn Society is set to take on one of Mozart's greatest works with its premiere semi-staged performances of The Marriage of Figaro. Raphaël Pichon, founder and artistic director of Pygmalion, will lead the performances on November 17 + 18 at 7:00 PM at Symphony Hall. The H+H Orchestra and Chorus will be joined by world-renowned soprano Ying Fang as Susanna, soprano Jacquelyn Stucker as Countess Almaviva, bass-baritone Cody Quattlebaum as Count Almaviva, and bass Krzysztof Baczyk as Figaro. James Darrah, Grammy nominated producer and Artistic Director of Long Beach Opera, will stage direct and design the performance.

Often referred to as the best opera ever written, The Marriage of Figaro is set on a single chaotic day in the palace of Count Almaviva as servants Figaro and Susanna try to wed. It is the story of love, revenge and a bit of trickery set to Mozart's energetic and seductive music that leaves a lasting impression on anyone who has the pleasure of hearing it.

"There is a reason The Marriage of Figaro has been captivating audiences for 236 years - it is an incredible work of genius," said David Snead, President and CEO of the Handel and Haydn Society. "We are excited to perform one of the greatest opera's ever imagined and present it in a way our audience has never heard before, with the energy and style that H+H is known for."

Soprano Ying Fang is an award-winning talent that recently played Susanna in The Marriage of Figaro at Opéra national de Paris and the Metropolitan Opera House. Acclaimed American soprano Jacquelyn Stucker is set to appear in leading roles around the world including at the Opéra national de Paris, Gran Teatre del Liceu, Royal Opera House and Dutch National Opera. American bass-baritone Cody Quattlebaum has gained rave reviews around the globe and recently debuted at the Israeli Opera as Figaro in The Marriage of Figaro. Polish bass Krzysztof Baczyk is an in-demand performer set to appear this year alone in New York, Paris, Barcelona, and Cologne.

The 2022-23 Season

The Glories of Bach October 7 + 9 Symphony Hall

The Marriage of Figaro November 17 + 18 Symphony Hall

Handel Messiah November 25 + 26 + 27 Symphony Hall

A Baroque Christmas December 15 + 18 NEC Jordan Hall

Beethoven + Mozart January 6 + 8 Symphony Hall

Beethoven Eroica January 20 + 22 Symphony Hall

Bach Brandenburg Concertos February 17 + 19 NEC Jordan Hall + Sanders Theatre

Mozart + Mendelssohn March 17 + 19 NEC's Jordan Hall

Bach Easter Oratorio March 31 + April 2 Symphony Hall

Crossing the Deep June 1 + 4 JFK Presidential Library and Museum

Subscription packages are also available and may be purchased by calling 617-266-3605 or visiting handelandhaydn.org.