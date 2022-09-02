Handel And Haydn Society Releases Final Installment Of Acclaimed Recordings Of Haydn Masses

The Handel and Haydn Society concludes its exploration of Haydn's trilogy of renowned masses with a live recording of Theresienmesse.

The new CD will be available worldwide on September 2, and will also include Haydn's London Symphony No. 103 Drum Roll. Released on the CORO record label, "Haydn Masses Vol. III" was recorded live under the baton of H+H Artistic Director Harry Christophers at Symphony Hall in Boston on January 28 + 30, 2022.

Named for its dramatic timpani opening, Haydn's Symphony No. 103, Drum Roll brilliantly combines trumpets, drums, and woodwinds. One of Haydn's last London Symphonies, the program is a treat for audiences, cleverly showcasing Haydn's mature compositional style.

The H+H Chorus joins the H+H Orchestra for Haydn's Theresienmesse, the solemn mass written in 1799 honoring Empress Maria Theresia. The performance features internationally renowned British soprano Mary Bevan, British mezzo-soprano Catherine Wyn-Rogers, English tenor Jeremy Budd, who is a former Head Chorister of St. Paul's Cathedral, and American baritone Sumner Thompson, one of today's most sought-after performers.

"Theresienmesse is H+H at its best, performed on period instruments, featuring the renowned H+H Chorus, and presented in a style that is vibrant and refreshing," said David Snead, President and CEO of the Handel and Haydn Society. "Listeners will hear how H+H wipes the dust off these masterpieces, creating a sound every bit as fresh and contemporary as when the music was first written."

Boston's Grammy-winning Handel and Haydn Society is dedicated to performing Baroque and Classical music with a freshness, a vitality, and a creativity that inspires all ages. H+H has been captivating audiences for 208 consecutive seasons (the most of any performing arts organization in the United States). Today, H+H's Orchestra and Chorus delight more than 50,000 listeners annually with a nine-week subscription series at Boston Symphony Hall and other leading venues. Through the Karen S. and George D. Levy Education Program, H+H supports seven youth choirs of singers in grades 2-12 and provides thousands of complimentary tickets to students and communities throughout Boston, ensuring the joy of music is accessible to all. H+H's numerous free community concerts include an annual commemoration of the original 1863 Emancipation Proclamation concert on December 31. H+H has released 16 CDs on the Coro label and has toured nationally and internationally. In all these ways, H+H fulfills its mission to inspire the intellect, touch the heart, elevate the soul, and connect us with our shared humanity through transformative experiences with Baroque and Classical music.