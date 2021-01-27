Handel And Haydn Society Continues Spring Streaming Concerts With GLORIES OF THE BAROQUE: VIVALDI

The Handel and Haydn Society is set to celebrate one of the Baroque period's greatest composers with Glories of the Baroque: Vivaldi. Concertmaster Aisslinn Nosky will direct the performance, which will feature three works by Vivaldi, including a cantata with countertenor Reginald Mobley, recently appointed as H+H's programming consultant.

Glories of the Baroque: Vivaldi will be available free, with a suggested donation of $10, through the Handel and Haydn Society website at handelandhaydn.org/streaming-concerts/. The concert will stream for registered listeners on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 3:00 PM ET, and will be available for one month. H+H season subscribers and donors of $100 or more will receive additional content and early access to the performance two days before the public.

Glories of the Baroque: Vivaldi juxtaposes a selection of chamber music with magnificent solo voices, including the ardent tones of countertenor, the resonance of a period violin from 1746, and the rich power of the organ. Recorded in Boston's sumptuous St. Cecilia Parish, the program will feature host Emily Marvosh speaking with Mobley, Nosky and Ian Watson, organ, before they perform each piece. The concert will open with Nosky playing the elegant Concerto for Violin in D Major, RV 230. Glories of the Baroque: Vivaldi continues with Mobley joining members of the H+H Orchestra in the poignant cantata "Cessate, omai cessate," RV 684. The program concludes with H+H's premiere performance of Vivaldi's thrilling and bold Concerto for Violin and Organ in D Minor, RV 541.

"From the vibrant concertos to the dramatic cantata, Aisslinn, Ian and Reggie expertly display the emotional depth of Vivaldi's work," said Handel and Haydn Society President and CEO David Snead. "H+H's historically informed performance will transform you back to the 18th century and capture the complementary solo voices of countertenor, violin, and organ, with passages ranging from electric and agile, to languid and lyrical. This evocative performance is sure to brighten a chilly February day."

Glories of Baroque: Vivaldi will begin streaming Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Anyone wishing to view the concert is asked to register now through the Handel and Haydn Society website at https://handelandhaydn.org/concerts/streaming-concerts-2020-21/glories-of-the-baroque-vivaldi/

