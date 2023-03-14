Halalisa Singers' Choral Concerts Honor Earth Day

Boston-based world music vocal ensemble Halalisa Singers presents "Concert for the Earth," a performance honoring Earth Day, featuring the "Missa Gaia (Earth Mass)," on Saturday, April 29, 8 pm, at First Unitarian Church, 90 Main Street, Worcester, and Sunday, April 30, 4 pm, at First Parish of Arlington, 630 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington. Special guests include composer, singer, and guitarist Jim Scott, who joins the 30-voice choir as performer and soloist in his own works including "Missa Gaia" and "We Are the Earth," and acclaimed saxophonist/vocalist Stan Strickland. Led by Artistic Director Mary Cunningham, the ensemble is also joined by pianist Trevor Berens, percussionist Bertram Lehmann, bassist Rick McLaughlin, and local branch members of the national climate movement organization Mothers Out Front.

Tickets are $25, available at halalisa.org. For more information, email info@halalisa.org, visit halalisa.org, or follow Halalisa Singers on Facebook or Instagram.

An uplifting program that celebrates the beauty of the earth, "Concert for the Earth" also calls for action to stem the destructive tide of climate change. Composed in the early 1980s, the riveting "Missa Gaia (Earth Mass)," by Paul Winter, Paul Halley, and Jim Scott, weaves lyrical melodies with international gospel traditions, the calls of animals, and the songs of whales as a joyful tribute to the planet, reminding us of the incomparable beauty, preciousness and precariousness of nature.

"We are thrilled to sing the 'Missa Gaia' with Jim Scott and Stan Strickland, and connect with the community in song about the urgent climate crisis," says Cunningham. "This gorgeous piece, written 40 years ago, is a love song to the beauty of our world and still calls to us to care and appreciate our place in the interconnected web of all life. The mix of Gregorian chant and church hymns, Latin American and African rhythms, jazz and gospel ballads with the song of wolf and whale mixed in is quite a musical experience!"

The program's second half features Kim Andre Arnesen's "Song for Justice" from his "Beatitudes for a Wounded World," Gwyneth Walker's call for universal love in "Tree of Peace," Moses Hogan's soulful arrangement of "Wade in the Water" with Strickland as vocal soloist, and Diana Saez's flowing "Yemaya," as well as songs by Jim Scott including "Harmony," "Common Ground," and "We Are the Earth." The chorus also sings climate movement anthems "The Tide Is Rising" by Rabbi Shoshana Friedman and Yotam Schachter, and "Do It Now: Sing for the Climate," calling us to build a better future right now with Mothers Out Front, who add their singing voices and share information on how audience members can support climate justice. "We're excited to include works by contemporary composers who call us to action," says Cunningham. "The collaboration with Mothers Out Front offers opportunities to get involved and make a difference. Our music can move us to accomplish what our hearts desire and the time is now!"