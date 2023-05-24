HEAD OVER HEELS to be Presented at Wheelock Family Theatre in June

Wheelock Family Theatre at Boston University has announced its teen Ensemble spring production, Click Here!

SYNOPSIS: A jukebox musical featuring the songs of The Go-Go's and based on Philip Sidney's The Countess of Pembroke's Arcadia, Head Over Heels is the story of what happens when the royal court of Arcadia is threatened by the mystical Oracle of Delphi with the loss of its "Beat," the divine power that ensures the kingdom's prosperity. King Basilius, whose own title is at stake, forces the members of the royal family and court on a journey to the woods in an attempt to escape the Oracle's seemingly unavoidable prophecies. Through a plot containing usurped kingship, unlikely lovers, and gender-fluid disguises, Head Over Heels preaches unconditional love and acceptance of yourself and everyone you know, no matter their gender or sexual identity, and uses some of the greatest pop rock hits of the late 20th century

ABOUT WHEELOCK FAMILY THEATRE TEEN ENSEMBLE:

Wheelock Family Theatre's Teen Ensemble provides an opportunity for students to take their craft to the next level. Teen Performance Ensemble Students audition, rehearse and perform productions throughout the year.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHERE: Wheelock Family Theatre. 180 Riverway, Boston MA 02215

TICKETS: Pay-what-you-can tickets are available for each performance By phone at (617) 353-3001 ● At the WFT@BU box office at 180 Riverway, Boston, MA 02215 2 Discounts are available for groups and students.

CAST: WFT @ BU's production of Head Over Heels will feature Charlotte Bartow-Fuchs, Julia Bartow-Fuchs, Ivy Bass, Bryan Baumer, Ava Bub, Sofia Grabiel Butler, Liam Christ, Benjamin Ciliberto, Jackson Daley, Keira Dent, Felix Grigsby, Lila Hoffman, Audrey Howell, Jake Klineman, Katie Memory, Emily Minassian, Kaiden Reitz, Julia Smith and Winnie Yuan.

CREATIVE TEAM: WFT @ BU's creative and production team for Head Over Heels includes, Jenn Butler (Props Designer), Christina Beam (Costume Designer), Joy Clark (Choreographer), Alyse Clinton (Stage Manager), Jon Goldberg (Music Director), Jeri Hammond (Director), Lindsay Hoisington (Costume Assistant), Annie Kao (Production Manager), Jon King (Sound Designer), Nate Morrissey (Sound Engineer), Saskia Martinez (Scenic Designer) and Lawrence Ware (Lighting Designer).

ACCESSIBILITY: Questions regarding access? Please contact Audience Services Manager Jamie Aznive at jaznive@bu.edu

Wheelock Family Theatre at Boston University is the greater Boston area's leading professional theatre offering a shared experience for the entire family. Founded in 1981, WFT@BU's long-standing commitment to equity, diversity, accessibility, and inclusion has garnered recognition and awards at the local and national level. WFT@BU's productions have served more than a half-million audience members and WFT@BU's education programs have provided hands-on training to tens of thousands of students across the state of Massachusetts. On June 1, 2018, Wheelock Family Theatre became a program of Boston University. Founded in 1839, Boston University is an internationally recognized institution of higher education and research. With more than 33,000 students, it is the fourth-largest independent university in the United States. BU consists of 17 schools and colleges, along with a number of multi-disciplinary centers and institutes integral to the University's research and teaching mission. In 2012, BU joined the Association of American Universities (AAU), a consortium of 62 leading research universities in the United States and Canada.