HEAD OVER HEELS to be Presented at Wheelock Family Theatre in June

Performances run June 2 – 4, 2023.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Photos: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater Photo 2 Photos: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Video: Go Inside Rehearsals For EVITA at American Repertory Theater Photo 3 Video: Inside Rehearsals For EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Adam Chanler-Berat, Mary Testa, Tally Sessions, and More Will Lead A NEW BRAIN at Barringt Photo 4 Chanler-Berat, Testa, Sessions, & More Will Lead A NEW BRAIN at Barrington Stage

Adam Chanler-Berat, Mary Testa, Tally Sessions, and More Will Lead A NEW BRAIN at Barrington Stage Company

Wheelock Family Theatre at Boston University has announced its teen Ensemble spring production, Click Here!

SYNOPSIS: A jukebox musical featuring the songs of The Go-Go's and based on Philip Sidney's The Countess of Pembroke's Arcadia, Head Over Heels is the story of what happens when the royal court of Arcadia is threatened by the mystical Oracle of Delphi with the loss of its "Beat," the divine power that ensures the kingdom's prosperity. King Basilius, whose own title is at stake, forces the members of the royal family and court on a journey to the woods in an attempt to escape the Oracle's seemingly unavoidable prophecies. Through a plot containing usurped kingship, unlikely lovers, and gender-fluid disguises, Head Over Heels preaches unconditional love and acceptance of yourself and everyone you know, no matter their gender or sexual identity, and uses some of the greatest pop rock hits of the late 20th century

ABOUT WHEELOCK FAMILY THEATRE TEEN ENSEMBLE:

Wheelock Family Theatre's Teen Ensemble provides an opportunity for students to take their craft to the next level. Teen Performance Ensemble Students audition, rehearse and perform productions throughout the year.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS: 

WHERE: Wheelock Family Theatre. Click Here 180 Riverway, Boston MA 02215

TICKETS: Pay-what-you-can tickets are available for each performance By phone at (617) 353-3001 ● Online at Click Here ● At the WFT@BU box office at 180 Riverway, Boston, MA 02215 2 Discounts are available for groups and students. For a full list of discounts, please visit: Click Here

CAST: WFT @ BU's production of Head Over Heels will feature Charlotte Bartow-Fuchs, Julia Bartow-Fuchs, Ivy Bass, Bryan Baumer, Ava Bub, Sofia Grabiel Butler, Liam Christ, Benjamin Ciliberto, Jackson Daley, Keira Dent, Felix Grigsby, Lila Hoffman, Audrey Howell, Jake Klineman, Katie Memory, Emily Minassian, Kaiden Reitz, Julia Smith and Winnie Yuan.

CREATIVE TEAM: WFT @ BU's creative and production team for Head Over Heels includes, Jenn Butler (Props Designer), Christina Beam (Costume Designer), Joy Clark (Choreographer), Alyse Clinton (Stage Manager), Jon Goldberg (Music Director), Jeri Hammond (Director), Lindsay Hoisington (Costume Assistant), Annie Kao (Production Manager), Jon King (Sound Designer), Nate Morrissey (Sound Engineer), Saskia Martinez (Scenic Designer) and Lawrence Ware (Lighting Designer).

ACCESSIBILITY: Questions regarding access? Please contact Audience Services Manager Jamie Aznive at jaznive@bu.edu

Wheelock Family Theatre at Boston University is the greater Boston area's leading professional theatre offering a shared experience for the entire family. Founded in 1981, WFT@BU's long-standing commitment to equity, diversity, accessibility, and inclusion has garnered recognition and awards at the local and national level. WFT@BU's productions have served more than a half-million audience members and WFT@BU's education programs have provided hands-on training to tens of thousands of students across the state of Massachusetts. On June 1, 2018, Wheelock Family Theatre became a program of Boston University. Founded in 1839, Boston University is an internationally recognized institution of higher education and research. With more than 33,000 students, it is the fourth-largest independent university in the United States. BU consists of 17 schools and colleges, along with a number of multi-disciplinary centers and institutes integral to the University's research and teaching mission. In 2012, BU joined the Association of American Universities (AAU), a consortium of 62 leading research universities in the United States and Canada.




RELATED STORIES - Boston

Handel and Haydn Society Reveals 2023 Youth Choruses Scholarship Award Recipients Photo
Handel and Haydn Society Reveals 2023 Youth Choruses Scholarship Award Recipients

Recognizing a high degree of achievement in and a commitment to vocal arts, the Handel and Haydn Society announced the recipients of the 2023 Youth Choruses Scholarship Awards. Presented annually by the H+H Education Committee, five musicians who are members or alumni of the Youth Choruses were awarded scholarships between $1,000 and $3,000.

New Sensory-Friendly Play RITE OF PASSAGE to Debut In July At The Windhover Center Photo
New Sensory-Friendly Play RITE OF PASSAGE to Debut In July At The Windhover Center

'Rite of Passage' a new semi-autobiographical play by 25-year-old Izzy Salant will debut as a professional production at The Windhover Center for the Performing Arts, July 13 through 30.

Tanglewood Adds Jackson Browne to the 2023 Popular Artist Lineup Photo
Tanglewood Adds Jackson Browne to the 2023 Popular Artist Lineup

The Boston Symphony Orchestra has announced that Jackson Browne will be performing as part of the 2023 Tanglewood Popular Artist Series.

WAM Theatre Co-Founder and Producing Artistic Director Kristen van Ginhoven to Step Down a Photo
WAM Theatre Co-Founder and Producing Artistic Director Kristen van Ginhoven to Step Down at the End of 2023

WAM Theatre has announced that Co-Founder and Producing Artistic Director Kristen van Ginhoven will step down from her position in December 2023.


More Hot Stories For You

Handel and Haydn Society Reveals 2023 Youth Choruses Scholarship Award RecipientsHandel and Haydn Society Reveals 2023 Youth Choruses Scholarship Award Recipients
The Cape Cod Theatre Project Announces 2023 Season of New PlaysThe Cape Cod Theatre Project Announces 2023 Season of New Plays
New Sensory-Friendly Play RITE OF PASSAGE to Debut In July At The Windhover CenterNew Sensory-Friendly Play RITE OF PASSAGE to Debut In July At The Windhover Center
David Rhodes to Debut DOES ANYONE STILL FINISH...A HAT In Provincetown in JuneDavid Rhodes to Debut DOES ANYONE STILL FINISH...A HAT In Provincetown in June

Videos

Video: Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show Video Video: Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show
Shakespeare Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category Video
Shakespeare Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Kicks Off CBS MORNINGS' 'Road to the Tonys' Series Video
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Kicks Off CBS MORNINGS' 'Road to the Tonys' Series
'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain Video
'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Color Purple
The Umbrella Arts Center (5/12-6/04)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Mad Ones
Studio Theatre Worcester (6/16-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Misery
The Company Theatre (10/13-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brundibar & But The Giraffe
VOICES Boston Children's Choir (6/03-6/11)PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# La Divina: The Last Interview of Maria Callas
Wilbur Fiske Haven House (7/01-7/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Prom
SpeakEasy Stage Company (5/05-6/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kansas: Another Fork in the Road 50th Anniversary Tour
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (10/12-10/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Burned: Protecting the Protectors
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (6/11-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elf
Theatre Workshop of Nantucket (11/21-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sense and Sensibility
The Cape Playhouse (6/21-7/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You