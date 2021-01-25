Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Guerilla Opera's CHRONONHOTONTHOLOGOS Available On Demand

The production streams Tuesday, January 19, 2021, 7:00PM EDT - Sunday, February 14, 2021 7:00PM EDT.

Jan. 25, 2021  

Guerilla Opera is now offering an on demand encore viewing of the extraordinary 2017 production of Chrononhotonthologos, available through Sunday, February 14, 2021 7PM EDT via Sparrow Live.

Admission $20.00 at https://www.sparrowlive.com/event-details/guerilla-opera-presents-chrononhotonthologos

A king, a queen and...an upside down army? Guerilla Opera gets wild in this period parody attacking the amorality and depravity of the rich, privileged, and powerful.

Chrononhotonthologos, with music by Andy Vores and stage direction by Nicholas O'Leary, is a world premiere, "deliciously inventive" (WBUR) opera based on the play by Henry Carey and includes the poem "Dover Beach" by Matthew Arnold. It is sung in English and 90 minutes in duration. Watch Chrononhtonthologos on demand, at your convenience for $20.00 on Sparrow Live at https://www.sparrowlive.com/event-details/guerilla-opera-presents-chrononhotonthologos.

"Chrononhotonthologos is perhaps the company's best-sung and most entertaining work to date." (BOSTON CLASSICAL REVIEW)

Commissioned by Guerilla Opera in 2017, this operatic parody mocks haughty public figures and parodies the high-blown style of operatic libretti. The wild and raucous story is told by a strange band of clowns and concludes with a "knockout" (WBUR) setting of Matthew Arnold's "Dover Beach," a somber ending, which tells of the protagonist's loss of faith in humanity.


