Guerilla Opera Performs Works By Iranian Women Composers At The Museum Of Science

In their 15th Anniversary Season, the Guerillas of Boston join the Museum of Science on its popular series, SubSpace. Guerilla Opera's FRACTURED is a performance exhibition of two works by composers Anahita Abassi and Bahar Royai exploring themes of fractured experiences, directed by Deniz Khateri. FRACTURED is a live event happening one-night-only on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 7:00PM in Cahners Theater at the Museum of Science, Boston, MA. A conversation and reception with composers and creative team to follow.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 on the day-of the event. Tickets are available now at mos.org/adults.

The cast features Guerilla Opera All-Stars Aliana de la Guardia (soprano and Artistic Director), Brian Church (baritone), and Mike Williams (percussion), in dynamic solo and duo performances. The production and creative team includes Deniz Khateri (Stage Director and librettist for SALT), Nuozhou Wang (Associate Director and Video Effects Designer), Keithlyn Parkmen (Lighting Designer and Associate Producer), Sarah Schneider (Artistic Projects and Production Manager).



SubSpace, now in its ninth season, is the Museum's experiential playground for developing fresh, original, social experiences for adults. The Fall 2021 season will be a hybrid of virtual events and the return of live, in-person programming taking place throughout the Museum, including the Mugar Omni Theater, the Charles Hayden Planetarium, and the Exhibit Halls. Visit mos.org/adults to register in advance for these events and learn about new events coming soon.