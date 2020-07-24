Greg Gutfeld Celebrates The Release Of His New Book At Yarmouth Drive-in On Cape Cod

Fox News personality Greg Gutfeld will celebrate the launch of his new book, "The Plus: Self-Help for People Who Hate Self-Help" with a one-of-a-kind comedy show at the Yarmouth Drive-in on Cape Cod on Sunday, August 16 at 8:00 PM. Gutfeld and Norwood, Massachusetts native standup comedian Tom Shillue will give their take on the big issues in news and pop culture with their individual trademark humor.

Gutfeld will also discuss his latest book, which goes on sale on July 28. The show is presented as part of the Drive-On Concert Series which will feature live music and comedy all summer long at one of the largest entertainment complexes in New England. Tickets will go on sale Saturday, July 25 at 10:00 AM at yarmouthdrivein.com.

Greg is a New York Times bestselling author, libertarian political satirist, humorist and magazine editor. He is the host of The Greg Gutfeld Show and co-host of The Five on Fox News. Prior to joining Fox, Gutfeld was editor of Men's Health magazine. He later became editor of Stuff magazine, helmed Maxim magazine in the United Kingdom, and was host of the legendary cult TV phenomenon Red Eye. Gutfeld lives in New York City with his wife.

On The Greg Gutfeld Show, Greg parodies current events and converses on key issues and breaking news, with his trademark humor. Additionally, Gutfeld interviews newsmakers and culture critics on the major headlines of the week.

On The Five, Gutfeld is part of a roundtable ensemble of Fox News Channel personalities who discuss, debate and even debunk the hot news stories, controversies and issues of the day.

He is the author of nine books, among them, four New York Times Best Sellers, The Joy of Hate, Not Cool, How to be Right,The Gutfeld Monologues and newest The Plus: Self-Help for People Who Hate Self-Help, which will go on sale July 28.

Tom Shillue is an American stand-up comedian, actor, author, and talk-show host from Norwood, Massachusetts. He went to UMass Boston and Emerson before becoming a correspondent on The Daily Show on Comedy Central and host of the Red Eye on Fox News.

What is Drive-On? Drive-On is a new way for bands and entertainers to interact with fans. When guests arrive they have their own parking suite waiting for them (with enough room to socially distance from one another). Fans will be able to Drive-On, tune-in, and rock out with their favorite entertainers in a way that wasn't possible just a few weeks ago.

Featuring three massive high definition LED screens and a stage, the Yarmouth Drive-in on Cape Cod has been designed to seamlessly present first-run and legacy family movies, alongside live comedy and music and the return of major league sports including Boston's own Red Sox, Celtics and Bruins. The state-of-the-art screens are more than 40-feet wide and can be viewed even during daylight hours. Operating on the site of the Old Yarmouth Drive-In, the new site is one of the largest entertainment experiences operating in New England during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tickets for Greg Gutfeld Sunday, August 16, 8:00PM at the Yarmouth Drive-in on Cape Cod are on sale Saturday, July 25 at 10:00 AM at yarmouthdrivein.com. Tickets will also be available night of show at the gate, subject to availability. Each ticket will cover one car with up to four people and range from $135 to $235. The top tier tickets will include a signed copy of Gutfeld's new book "The Plus: Self-Help for People Who Hate Self-Help". Middle tier tickets will also include a copy of the book. Fans with more than four guests in their vehicle can purchase additional tickets (up to three additional guests) for $30 per person.

All guests are asked to join the Cape Club at yarmouthdrivein.com for the latest news about upcoming attractions, and first access to tickets. The Yarmouth Drive-in on Cape Cod is located at 669 Route 28, West Yarmouth, MA.

