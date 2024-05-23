Greater Boston Stage Company Presents GUYS AND DOLLS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Greater Boston Stage Company will bring Guys and Dolls to the stage! Directed and choreographed by Ceit Zweil, with musical direction by Dan Rodriguez. Running from June 7 to June 30, 2024.

Guys and Dolls brings to life the bustling world of Broadway's ne'er-do-well gamblers, glamorous cabaret showgirls, and determined missionaries. With a book by Abe Burrows and Jo Swerling and music and lyrics by Frank Loesser, the show features an unforgettable score with timeless classics such as “Luck Be a Lady,” “I've Never Been in Love Before,” “Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat,” “Adelaide's Lament,” and the titular “Guys and Dolls.”

"Bringing Guys and Dolls to our stage is a thrilling way to conclude our 24th season. It's a show that epitomizes the joy and magic of musical theater, and our creative team, led by Ceit Zweil and Dan Rodriguez, is crafting a production that will delight audiences of all ages," says Weylin Symes, Producing Artistic Director of Greater Boston Stage Company. "We can't wait to share this timeless classic with our community."

This production is not just a retelling of a beloved story but a full-fledged celebration of the vibrant, larger-than-life characters and the unforgettable music that has made Guys and Dolls a staple of American theater.

The cast includes Arthur Gomez*, Carolyn Saxon*, Sara Coombs, Jared Troilo*, Mark Linehan*, Chip Phillips*, Lisa Kate Joyce, Abigail Martin+, Stephen Markarian*, Darren Paul, Kaedon Gray, Hannah Shihdanian, Allison Russell+, and Christian David*. Understudies include Laura Markarian+, Autumn Blazon-Brown+ and John Pagliarulo+.

The production team includes Ceit Zweil (Director/Choreographer), Arthur Gomez (Assistant Director), Dan Rodriguez (Music Director), Jon Savage^ (Scenic Designer), Danielle Ibrahim (Assistant Scenic Designer), Corey Whittemore (Lighting Designer), Deirdre Gerrard (Costume Designer), John Stone (Sound Designer), Denzil Kakol and Megan Ward (Sound Engineers), Emily Allinson (Properties Designer), Sydney Grant (Dramaturge), Casey Blackbird (Production Manager), Shauwna Dias Grillo* (Production Stage Manager), E.D. Fitzgerald* (Assistant Stage Manager), Cassie Lebeau (Production Assistant), Erin Shine (Wardrobe/Production Assistant) and Kira Troilo (Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Consultant).

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States.

^Member of IATSE/USA

+Young Company Alum

Tickets

Single Tickets: $64-69 Adults; $59-69 Seniors; $25 Students (with valid ID). For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Box Office at Greater Boston Stage Company at (781) 279-2200, or visit https://www.greaterbostonstage.org/shows-tickets/mainstage/guysdolls/.

