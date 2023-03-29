Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Greater Boston Stage Company Presents BEEHIVE: THE '60s MUSICAL

Performances run April 14 – May 7, 2023. 

Mar. 29, 2023  
A musical celebration of the groovy women of the 1960s! BEEHIVE: THE '60s MUSICAL is created by Larry Gallagher and directed/choreographed by Ilyse Robbins. Musical direction by J. Kathleen Catellanos and Jim Rice. Performances run April 14 - May 7, 2023.

BEEHIVE: THE '60s MUSICAL is headed to Greater Boston Stage Company! Flower power meets girl power when this high-energy, high-haired cast hits the stage with some of the 1960s greatest hits: "Be My Baby," "My Boyfriend's Back," "Where the Boys Are," "Proud Mary," "Natural Woman," "It's My Party," and more! The Chicago Theater Review raves, "Every song in this ravishing revue will have theatergoers clapping their hands, tapping their feet, singing along and dancing in their seats with glee."

Get ready to do the frug, the pony and the mashed potato! Packed with hits from one of the best decades for pop music, BEEHIVE is a nostalgic jukebox musical filled with toe tapping bops and even a few rarities like "I Sold My Heart to the Junkman" by Patti LaBelle and Her Blue Belles. Featuring six powerhouse performers that move and groove their way through an iconic 60's playlist!

The cast features Temma Beaudreau, Bridget Beirne*, Kira Helper*, Elizabeth Adabale*, Carrie McKnight*, and Katie Shults. Understudies include Sarajane Mullins, Sheree Dunwell, and Grace Etzkom.

The production team includes Ilyse Robbins (Director/Choreographer), J. Kathleen Catellanos (Music Director), Jim Rice (Sub Music Director), Casey Blackbird (Production Manager), Shauna Dias Grillo* (Production Stage Manager), Emily Fitzgerald (Assistant Stage Manager), Emily Allinson (Production Assistant), Shelley Barish (Scenic Designer), Geof Dolan/Ogunquit Playhouse (Scenic Build), Corey Whittemore (Lighting Designer), Bethany Mullins (Costume Designer), Stephanie Echevarria (Wig Designer), John Stone (Sound Designer), Denzil Kakol (Sound Operator), Sarajane Mullins (Properties Designer), and Kira Troilo (Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Consultant).

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States.

Single Tickets: $64-69 Adults; $59-64 Seniors; $25 Students (with valid ID). For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Box Office at Greater Boston Stage Company at (781) 279-2200, or visit Click Here.




