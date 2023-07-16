Great Barrington Public Theater Premieres Dan Lauria's New Play JUST ANOTHER DAY

The production plays July 27-August 13.

By: Jul. 16, 2023

Great Barrington Public Theater Premieres Dan Lauria's New Play JUST ANOTHER DAY

Great Barrington Public Theater in partnership with Shadowland Stages will present the world premiere of Dan Lauria's Just Another Day July 27-Aug. 13, in the McConnell Theater, Bard College at Simon's Rock.

In a trenchant reaffirmation of enduring love, vitality, curiosity and affection, Dan Lauria and Jodi Long appear as an anonymous couple caught in a limbo of memories. He is rooted incomedy and she's a poet. They meet daily on a park bench to banter, debate, share quick-witted, mordant humor, mutual love and nostalgia for old movies, and search their memories for how and why they feel eternally connected, at least for that day.

They are never certain where they are, or what brought them there. Whatever their background and origins, everything is different now, and they are under the constant, reproving eyes of an unseen monitor whose presence forbids and prevents bonding and understanding of where and why they are together, seated on this bench in the twilight of time. The only constancy is their humorous rebellion, camaraderie and desire for self-expression, which becomes a comedic and poetic dialogue to pose, probe and argue their answers lest they become lost in shards of memory and riddles. The daily encounters turn the mystery of memory and times past into a sometimes jarring but always moving play about self-possession, the thirst for life, art and the instinct for endless love.

Already an iconic screen and stage actor, this work shows off Dan Lauria's playwriting talents in full-measure. Just Another Day pairs him with accomplished stage and screen actor Jodi Long, recent Emmy winner, Best Supporting Actress on the Netflix hit Dash & Lily. Berkshire resident, multi-award-winning playwright and screenwriter Mark St, Germain directs the play and says, “With Just Another Day, Dan's created a world familiar to all of us, and fills it with tenderness and compassion.”

Just Another Day plays July 27-August 13, Thurs.- Sat., 7:30pm, Sat. and Sun., 3pm, in the McConnell Mainstage Theater, Daniel Arts Center, Bard College at Simon's Rock, 84 Alford Road, Great Barrington, MA 01230. More information can be found on the Click Here and on Facebook. Tickets to performances are affordable to all, between $25 and $50, and are available on the website and by phone 413-372-1980, or GBPTboxoffice@gmail.com.




