Goethe-Institut Boston Announces Next Studio 170 For ArtistsEvents

Dendy will be in residence from December 4-10, 2023 with events open to the public on Monday, December 4, 6-8 PM and Saturday, November 9, 4-6 PM.

By: Nov. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 2 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 3 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Review: ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION at North Shore Music Theatre Photo 4 Review: ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION at North Shore Music Theatre

Goethe-Institut Boston announces its second 2023 Studio 170 Artist-In Residence events featuring artist Shaka Dendy with “Black Meridian”, an installation with sound and photography, at its renovated space in Back Bay. Dendy will be in residence from  December 4-10, 2023 with events open to the public on Monday, December 4, 6-8 PM and  Saturday, November 9, 4-6 PM.  

An initiative to feature and connect New England-area artists, Studio 170 For Artists provides artists and audiences an open, lively place for inspiration, experimentation, and open discourse in the heart of Boston. The initiative now includes two programs: Studio 170 ǀ Residency, an opportunity for New England artists to use the Goethe-Institut space to experiment, develop new  work and connect with community, and Studio 170 ǀ Germany, a travel stipend for New England  artists with residency and/or collaboration plans in Germany, new this fall.  

Studio 170 ǀ Residency released its fourth call for proposals on October 1st. New England  artists of all disciplines are invited to apply by November 17 for a 2024 residency. This year's  jury includes the artists Yvette Janine Jackson, Peter DiMuro, Rashin Fahandej and Carlos  Vargas and will release its decision in early December.  

In early fall, Studio 170 ǀ Germany selected two New England artists for two stipends to travel to  Germany for residencies and collaborations with artists. In November, multi-media and  performance artist Heather Kapplow will travel to Berlin and Hamburg for a residency at ZK/U  Center for Arts and Urbanistics (Berlin) and a collaboration with German artist and researcher  Danja Burchard (Hamburg). Techno and Klezmer musician Chaia (Kaia Berman Peters) will  travel to Berlin to create a three-part immersive audio-visual installation Hofn Stantsye with visual jockey Dan Tombs to be premiered at Shtetl Berlin Festival in December. The next call  will go out in 2024.  

Studio 170 director Annette Klein explains “Studio 170 for Artists has helped transform the  Goethe-Institut Boston into a meeting place for New England artists: a place where they can  experiment and develop new work, connect with the Boston community, and expand their  horizons internationally. The plan is to keep growing this program so it can provide artists with  opportunities to experiment, connect and grow in New England as well as across the Atlantic.”  

Shaka Dendy, “Black Meridian” Installation with Sound and Photography December 4-10, 2023 

https://tinyurl.com/Shaka-Dendy 

https://www.goethe.de/ins/us/en/sta/bos/ver/studio-170-for-artists/studio-170--Click Here

Goethe-Institut Boston 

170 Beacon St, Boston, MA 02116  

Opening Reception: Monday, December 4, 6-8 PM 

Finissage: Saturday, December 9, 4-6 PM 

What does it mean to be "Black"? At face value, it is the descriptor du jour for descendants of  the African diaspora. However, since even before the Enlightenment, the term black has had  social, political, religious, scientific, and philosophical implications reaching far beyond race. Our  understanding of blackness today has been impacted by these preceding and concurring  formulations, and is perhaps not something that can be directly observed, but, like black holes,  can be seen through it's proximate effect. This is the approach of “Black Meridian”. Through  sampling, appropriating, and assemblage, the sum total of this installation paradoxically narrows  and expands the scope of black ontology through image, sound, and text. 

Shaka Dendy is a conceptual artist, musician, and educator based in Boston. His artistic  practice is a transdisciplinary pursuit of a native Black visual aesthetic with the rigor and  complexities of jazz music and American minimalism. As a musician, his outfit Camp Blood was  dubbed “the industrial hip-hop voice of the future” and released an eponymous EP to critical  acclaim. Shaka Dendy works at the Harvard University Graduate School of Design, and as a  freelance creative consultant. He issues a weekly newsletter, 12 Frames per Week, and holds a  master's degree from Emerson College.  

With Studio 170 for Artists, the Goethe-Institut Boston offers exciting opportunities to New  England artists from all fields of artistic practice. The program is dedicated to the transatlantic  dialogue and exchange of artists. Artists can use our newly-renovated space in Back Bay  (Boston) to experiment, innovate, and connect with our international community (Studio 170 |  Residency) and apply for a travel stipend to Germany to bring to life their artistic vision in the  heart of Europe (Studio 170 | Germany).  

Studio 170 | Residency was established in 2019 to help fill a void in Boston for experimental  artist spaces and open the Goethe-Institut Boston's unique, flexible space to New England  artists and creative minds as a “laboratory” for ideas. A Call for Proposals goes out annually in  early fall and a jury made up of curators and cultural advocates from New England selects a  new cohort of artists for the following year. To date Studio 170 | Residency has hosted nine  artists of various disciplines and their collaborators. Many of the artists have gone on to show  the work developed at Studio 170 at established galleries, museums and art centers.  

Studio 170 For Artists is supported by the Goethe-Institut Boston and the newly incorporated  501c3 “Studio 170 at Goethe-Institut Boston.”  

The next call for artists closes on Friday, November 17, 2023, at 11:59 PM. Learn more:  https://www.goethe.de/ins/us/en/sta/bos/ver/studio-170-for-artists/studio-170--residency/cfp.html 

The Goethe-Institut is the cultural institute of the Federal Republic of Germany and is dedicated  to promoting international cultural dialogue and exchange. The Goethe-Institut Boston was the  first Goethe-Institut in the United States and founded in 1967. It is located in the historic Back  Bay/Beacon Hill area and provides services for the six New England states of Massachusetts,  Rhode Island, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. The Goethe-Institut Boston is  the contact point for anyone interested in German culture and for those who want to study or  teach German.  

For over 50 years, the Goethe-Institut Boston has been promoting an ongoing dialogue and  exchange between American and German artists, academics and cultural workers with the goal  to foster transatlantic understanding between Germany and New England and to help shape a  current understanding of Germany today. We organize a broad range of events and projects in the fields of film and new media, arts, theatre and dance, music, literature, architecture and  more. Events take place in the Goethe-Institut Boston's Grand Hall as well as at partner venues. Beyond this, the Goethe-Institut arranges thematic trips to Germany for experts in the arts and media.  






RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
Immersive Experience CHRISTMAS IN MEDIEVAL ENGLAND to be Presented by Blue Heron Photo
Immersive Experience CHRISTMAS IN MEDIEVAL ENGLAND to be Presented by Blue Heron

Blue Heron presents 'Christmas in Medieval England'. Don't miss the performances on December 15-16 at First Church in Cambridge, MA.

2
FROM RAGTIME TO EARLY JAZZ: The Gunther Schuller Legacy Concert to Take Place This Month Photo
FROM RAGTIME TO EARLY JAZZ: The Gunther Schuller Legacy Concert to Take Place This Month

'From Ragtime to Early Jazz' at NEC pays tribute to Gunther Schuller. Don't miss this celebration of his contributions to the genre.

3
Spotlight Music and Theater Academy Earns Non-profit Status Photo
Spotlight Music and Theater Academy Earns Non-profit Status

Spotlight Music and Theater Academy, a leading provider of arts education in Scituate, Massachusetts, has been granted nonprofit status by the Internal Revenue Service.

4
ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE Radio Play Comes to Americana Theatre Company Photo
IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE Radio Play Comes to Americana Theatre Company

Americana Theatre Company presents its holiday season biennial tradition “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” on select dates from December 9 through 17, at Plymouth Center for the Arts, 11 North Street, Plymouth. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

BOOP the Musical Cast & Creative Meet the Press Video
BOOP the Musical Cast & Creative Meet the Press
Listen: Hear Christopher Plummer & Julie Andrews' Original 'Something Good' Vocals Video
Listen: Hear Christopher Plummer & Julie Andrews' Original 'Something Good' Vocals
See Hannah Waddingham's Christmas Special Trailer With Leslie Odom Jr. Video
See Hannah Waddingham's Christmas Special Trailer With Leslie Odom Jr.
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
ChristmasTime! in Boston ChristmasTime!
Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston (12/02-12/10)Tracker
Amelie the Musical in Boston Amelie the Musical
Stonehill Theatre Company (11/10-11/19)Tracker
Renée Fleming, soprano in Boston Renée Fleming, soprano
Symphony Hall (11/12-11/12)Tracker
The Thanksgiving Play in Boston The Thanksgiving Play
Studio Theatre Worcester (11/03-11/12)Tracker
Moulin Rouge! in Boston Moulin Rouge!
Boston Opera House (1/16-2/04)
Stayin' Alive - Bee Gees Tribute in Boston Stayin' Alive - Bee Gees Tribute
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (1/19-1/19)
An Evening with Audra McDonald in Boston An Evening with Audra McDonald
Symphony Hall (2/27-2/27)
You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown in Boston You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown
Landmark Performing Arts Center (11/09-11/12)
Spiritus/Virgil's Dance in Boston Spiritus/Virgil's Dance
Merrimack Repertory Theatre (5/08-5/26)
Just for Us in Boston Just for Us
Emerson Colonial Theatre (12/15-12/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You