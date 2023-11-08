Goethe-Institut Boston Announces Next Studio 170 For ArtistsEvents

Goethe-Institut Boston announces its second 2023 Studio 170 Artist-In Residence events featuring artist Shaka Dendy with “Black Meridian”, an installation with sound and photography, at its renovated space in Back Bay. Dendy will be in residence from December 4-10, 2023 with events open to the public on Monday, December 4, 6-8 PM and Saturday, November 9, 4-6 PM.

An initiative to feature and connect New England-area artists, Studio 170 For Artists provides artists and audiences an open, lively place for inspiration, experimentation, and open discourse in the heart of Boston. The initiative now includes two programs: Studio 170 ǀ Residency, an opportunity for New England artists to use the Goethe-Institut space to experiment, develop new work and connect with community, and Studio 170 ǀ Germany, a travel stipend for New England artists with residency and/or collaboration plans in Germany, new this fall.

Studio 170 ǀ Residency released its fourth call for proposals on October 1st. New England artists of all disciplines are invited to apply by November 17 for a 2024 residency. This year's jury includes the artists Yvette Janine Jackson, Peter DiMuro, Rashin Fahandej and Carlos Vargas and will release its decision in early December.

In early fall, Studio 170 ǀ Germany selected two New England artists for two stipends to travel to Germany for residencies and collaborations with artists. In November, multi-media and performance artist Heather Kapplow will travel to Berlin and Hamburg for a residency at ZK/U Center for Arts and Urbanistics (Berlin) and a collaboration with German artist and researcher Danja Burchard (Hamburg). Techno and Klezmer musician Chaia (Kaia Berman Peters) will travel to Berlin to create a three-part immersive audio-visual installation Hofn Stantsye with visual jockey Dan Tombs to be premiered at Shtetl Berlin Festival in December. The next call will go out in 2024.

Studio 170 director Annette Klein explains “Studio 170 for Artists has helped transform the Goethe-Institut Boston into a meeting place for New England artists: a place where they can experiment and develop new work, connect with the Boston community, and expand their horizons internationally. The plan is to keep growing this program so it can provide artists with opportunities to experiment, connect and grow in New England as well as across the Atlantic.”

Shaka Dendy, “Black Meridian” Installation with Sound and Photography December 4-10, 2023

https://tinyurl.com/Shaka-Dendy

https://www.goethe.de/ins/us/en/sta/bos/ver/studio-170-for-artists/studio-170--Click Here

Goethe-Institut Boston

170 Beacon St, Boston, MA 02116

Opening Reception: Monday, December 4, 6-8 PM

Finissage: Saturday, December 9, 4-6 PM

What does it mean to be "Black"? At face value, it is the descriptor du jour for descendants of the African diaspora. However, since even before the Enlightenment, the term black has had social, political, religious, scientific, and philosophical implications reaching far beyond race. Our understanding of blackness today has been impacted by these preceding and concurring formulations, and is perhaps not something that can be directly observed, but, like black holes, can be seen through it's proximate effect. This is the approach of “Black Meridian”. Through sampling, appropriating, and assemblage, the sum total of this installation paradoxically narrows and expands the scope of black ontology through image, sound, and text.

Shaka Dendy is a conceptual artist, musician, and educator based in Boston. His artistic practice is a transdisciplinary pursuit of a native Black visual aesthetic with the rigor and complexities of jazz music and American minimalism. As a musician, his outfit Camp Blood was dubbed “the industrial hip-hop voice of the future” and released an eponymous EP to critical acclaim. Shaka Dendy works at the Harvard University Graduate School of Design, and as a freelance creative consultant. He issues a weekly newsletter, 12 Frames per Week, and holds a master's degree from Emerson College.

With Studio 170 for Artists, the Goethe-Institut Boston offers exciting opportunities to New England artists from all fields of artistic practice. The program is dedicated to the transatlantic dialogue and exchange of artists. Artists can use our newly-renovated space in Back Bay (Boston) to experiment, innovate, and connect with our international community (Studio 170 | Residency) and apply for a travel stipend to Germany to bring to life their artistic vision in the heart of Europe (Studio 170 | Germany).

Studio 170 | Residency was established in 2019 to help fill a void in Boston for experimental artist spaces and open the Goethe-Institut Boston's unique, flexible space to New England artists and creative minds as a “laboratory” for ideas. A Call for Proposals goes out annually in early fall and a jury made up of curators and cultural advocates from New England selects a new cohort of artists for the following year. To date Studio 170 | Residency has hosted nine artists of various disciplines and their collaborators. Many of the artists have gone on to show the work developed at Studio 170 at established galleries, museums and art centers.

Studio 170 For Artists is supported by the Goethe-Institut Boston and the newly incorporated 501c3 “Studio 170 at Goethe-Institut Boston.”

The next call for artists closes on Friday, November 17, 2023, at 11:59 PM. Learn more: https://www.goethe.de/ins/us/en/sta/bos/ver/studio-170-for-artists/studio-170--residency/cfp.html

The Goethe-Institut is the cultural institute of the Federal Republic of Germany and is dedicated to promoting international cultural dialogue and exchange. The Goethe-Institut Boston was the first Goethe-Institut in the United States and founded in 1967. It is located in the historic Back Bay/Beacon Hill area and provides services for the six New England states of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. The Goethe-Institut Boston is the contact point for anyone interested in German culture and for those who want to study or teach German.

For over 50 years, the Goethe-Institut Boston has been promoting an ongoing dialogue and exchange between American and German artists, academics and cultural workers with the goal to foster transatlantic understanding between Germany and New England and to help shape a current understanding of Germany today. We organize a broad range of events and projects in the fields of film and new media, arts, theatre and dance, music, literature, architecture and more. Events take place in the Goethe-Institut Boston's Grand Hall as well as at partner venues. Beyond this, the Goethe-Institut arranges thematic trips to Germany for experts in the arts and media.