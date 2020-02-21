GhostLit Repertory Theatre Company Announces WHAT SONDHEIM MEANS TO ME Concert

GhostLit Repertory Theatre Company, under the leadership of Artistic Director Harrison Lang, and in conjunction with The Foundry in West Stockbridge, is pleased to announce that an original revue, entitled What Sondheim Means to Me will be its next installment in its annual "Sondheim Winter Concert Series". The performance will take place at 7pm on Friday, March 27th at The Foundry. Doors and Bar open at 6pm.

With Direction by Harrison Lang (Director, Spring Awakening & Fun Home at GhostLit Rep), and Music Direction by Mike Pacifico (Moulin Rouge- Broadway, Mean Girls- 1st National Tour), What Sondheim Means to Me is a celebration of the beauty, genius, and importance of Sondheim's masterpieces, such as "Sunday", "Losing My Mind", "Being Alive", "Maria", "Send In The Clowns", and so many more. Performers will share these well-known songs while weaving their own intimately personal tales of love, levity, heartbreak, and joy, and connect each song to memorable life experiences. You will laugh, you will cry, and you will leave with a new-found gratitude for what exactly Sondheim means to you.

Featured in the concert cast will be many returning GhostLit Rep favorites, as well as performers making their GhostLit Rep debut. The cast includes Noah Lewis Bailey (Peter and the Starcatcher), Kelsea Beck (Into the Woods), David Bertoldi (The Tempest, Pterodactyls), Corey Bryant (Sweeney Todd, Pterodactyls, Peter and the Starcatcher) Liam Callaghan (GhostLit Rep debut), Aiden Chalfonte (Spring Awakening, The Tempest), Caroline Fairweather (Spring Awakening, What We Were, Into the Woods, The Tempest, Peter and the Starcatcher), Harrison Lang (Spring Awakening, Into the Woods, Fun Home, Sweeney Todd,), Meghan Lydon (GhostLit Rep debut), Connor McNinch (Spring Awakening, The Tempest), Brianna Nicola (Spring Awakening, What We Were, Into the Woods, The Tempest), Mike Pacifico (Spring Awakening, What We Were, Into the Woods, Fun Home, Sweeney Todd), Diana Quetti (Spring Awakening), Ron Ramsey (Ghostlit Rep debut), Samantha Talora (GhostLit Rep debut), and Jackson Teeley (Spring Awakening, What We Were, Into the Woods, The Tempest, Fun Home, Sweeney Todd).

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at ghostlitrep.com.

The Foundry is located at 2 Harris St. West Stockbridge, MA 01266





