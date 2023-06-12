Rocky Neck Art Colony To Host Opening Reception For Edith Vonnegut's UNDAUNTED And CAPE TO CAPE

Join Cotuit Center for the Arts' gallery specialist, Michelle Law and executive director David Kuehn in a conversation with artist Edie Vonnegut discussing her work.

By: Jun. 12, 2023

On Saturday, June 17, Cotuit Center for the Arts will hold an opening reception for two new exhibits in the Galleries, Edith Vonnegut's Undaunted and Cape to Cape in collaboration with Rocky Neck Art Colony.

Join Cotuit Center for the Arts' gallery specialist, Michelle Law and executive director David Kuehn in a conversation with artist Edie Vonnegut discussing her work. The reception is free and open to the public and takes place from 3 to 5 PM on Saturday with the artist talk beginning at 3:30 PM.

Edith Vonnegut has exhibited in galleries across the United States, wrote and illustrated the book Domestic Goddesses. She was a Contributing Illustrator to The Franklin Mint Press and a Contributing illustrator to The New York Times Op Ed page.

In her artist's statement, Vonnegut says, “One of my aims in painting is to portray women in heroic terms because I think we have been portrayed incorrectly from biblical times on… Essentially, I am here to herald the unheralded. The women, mothers, housewives, essential workers. I wish to celebrate the ones who never get any recognition or honors for the daily relentless work they do… I am essentially an illustrator telling stories and proud of it.” She adds, “My first and continued love is for the paintings of the Italian Renaissance. I wish to drag the techniques of the Renaissance masters into the 21st century with a female trajectory.”

In addition, Cotuit Center for the Arts has partnered with the oldest continuously operating art colony in America, Rocky Neck Art Colony, for two juried exhibitions. The first, which was held at the Cultural Center at Rocky Neck in Gloucester from April 27 to June 4, featured a juried selection of works by members of Cotuit Center for the Arts. Now it is our turn! From June 17 to July 23, the Center will showcase a juried selection of works by Rocky Neck Art Colony. These two exhibits offer artist members from both organizations an opportunity for exposure to a new community of art enthusiasts.

Admission to the Galleries is always free. For more information, visit Click Here or call the Box Office at 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.




