GEORGIANA AND KITTY: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY To be Presented at Shakespeare & Company

Enjoy this holiday tale filled with music, ambition, sisterhood, and forgiveness.

Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley plays at Shakespeare & Company December 15-17 in the Elaine P. Bernstein Theatre.

By Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, a companion to Miss Bennet and The Wickhams.

In the world of Pride and Prejudice, based on the characters of Jane Austen, Georgiana Darcy is an accomplished pianist but wary of romance. Kitty Bennet is a bright-eyed optimist and a perfect best friend. These two younger sisters are ready for their own adventures in life and love, starting with the arrival of an admirer and secret correspondent. Meddlesome families and outmoded expectations won't stop these determined friends from forging their own way in a holiday tale filled with music, ambition, sisterhood, and forgiveness.

For tickets, visit Click Here, or call the Box Office at (413) 637-3353.


