GB Public Will Host 'A Conversation With Neil Pepe' Next Week

GB Public will present a Conversation with Neil Pepe, influential Artistic Director of the Atlantic Theater Company. All are welcome to join the FREE event, Monday, February 26th, 6pm, St. James Place, Great Barrington.

GB Public's Artistic Director Jim Frangione will host and moderate the live, onstage talk and follow-up Q&A with his counterpart, colleague and a driving force behind New York's multi-award-winning Atlantic Theater Company.

This is GBPT's second in a series of conversations with industry influencers. It's a FREE live event, at St. James Place, with a $10 suggested donation, but space is limited. Seats can be reserved now by emailing Tristan.GreatBarringtonPublic@gmail.com

Frangione and Pepe have been friends since early in their NYC careers, and look forward to talking to Berkshire theater lovers about creativity and trends in contemporary theater. They'll talk the good, the bad, the ugly, and how plays get from being good on paper to great onstage. Their discussion will be followed by an open Q&A.

Frangione explains, “Our Conversation With series invites audiences to join in illuminating and always fun discussions on how to create extraordinary theater. This chat with Neil will be chock-full of backstories, inside know-how, and unexpected insights.”

“It will be fun to swap ideas with Jim and the Berkshire theater community,” Pepe says. “Atlantic Theater Company has been built by artists diving into conversation about what makes a script, a scene, an actor or play stand out, what makes art, language and technique effective. Dialogue is the nuts and bolts of great theater. Anyone who loves the creativity of theater will get something from our shoptalk.”