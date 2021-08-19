GAG REFLEX Queer Stand-Up Comedy Show Comes To Club Cafe, September 9

The popular Gag Reflex queer stand-up comedy show will be coming to Boston's iconic Club Cafe for one evening only, Thursday, September 9.

The lineup for the evening features three outstanding up-and-comer talents in the queer comedy field: James Tison, Jilberto Soto, and Sam Morrison. Doors at the venue, which is located at 209 Columbus Avenue, will open at 6pm for a 7pm showtime. Tickets are $25 and can be reserved at SkyCasper.com/Events. For up-to-date COVID guest safety requirements for the venue, visit ClubCafe.com.

Sky Casper has been producing sold-out LGBTQ+ events for over six years, mostly throughout Connecticut with additional events in New York and Massachusetts. His hilarious Gag Reflex stand-up comedy show has helped showcase the talents of up-and-coming LGBTQ+ comedians, including several that have gone on to major careers. His Pink Eggs & Glam Drag Brunch series has featured prominent drag talent from around the country. In addition, Casper has produced PRIDE and private events around the Northeast. His talent bookings and management has included performers who have been seen on RuPaul's Drag Race, Drag Race Thailand, The Tonight Show, The Voice, American Idol, HBO, Netflix, Bravo, and more. To see the full portfolio of Sky Casper Entertainment offerings, visit SkyCasper.com

James Tison has been doing stand up in New York since 2009, but wasn't particularly good at it until 2018. Now they perform all over the city, including Club Cumming, Stand Up NY, and every gay bar with a mic and stage. They've been featured in The New York Times, BroadwayWorld called them "blisteringly funny," and their mom thinks they're great.

Sam Morrison is a Brooklyn-based comedian and television writer. He just made his tv debut on The Drew Barrymore Show and has participated in some of the most prestigious showcases in the country. In 2019, he was selected as a Stand Up NBC Finalist, the network's nationwide talent search. He was also selected to perform at The Tonight Show Showcase, named Best of New Talent at the New York Comedy Festival, and performed at RuPaul's DragCon. He wrote for the first season of Blind Date currently airing on Bravo and his pilot Daddy has placed in multiple competitions. His solo show Hello, Daddy! was critically lauded at the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and he is slated to return to the Festival at Pleasance Theatre in 2021 produced by Mick Perrin Worldwide.

Jilberto Soto is a comic from Seattle who has performed around the U.S. and the U.K. He is a corporate professional snob during the day and just a snob at night. His sexual and racial (Mexican) comedic style have often been referred to as personal yet embarrassing, by his older brother. He has toured his first show Even God Knew I Was Gay around different fringes (London,Seattle, Brighton, Chicago). Jilberto appeared at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Even God Knew... and his follow-up show Butterfly.