Fresh Takes Play Reading Of THE NEW GALILEOS Opens WAM's 2022 Season

WAM Theatre begins its 13th season with a Fresh Takes Play Reading of The New Galileos by Amy Berryman (Walden Theaterworks Hartford & London's West End), directed by Megan Sandberg-Zakian (WAM's Holy Laughter; Skeleton Crew at Huntington Theatre Co.) on Sunday, May 1, at 2pm at Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield and live streamed online.

Tickets are on sale now. This reading is being presented in partnership with the Berkshire Museum and Flying Cloud Institute's Girls In Science Program.

In a future not too distant from our own, three female scientists-a marine biologist, a glaciologist, and a soil expert-are being held hostage by their government because of their work fighting climate change. As they are interrogated, the women face the ultimate question: what are they willing to sacrifice to defend the truth? This edgy, gripping new play, by one of the country's hottest playwrights, explores the interaction of science and capitalism.

"I'm thrilled to be returning to WAM, and especially to be digging into Amy Berryman's vivid and gripping The New Galileos." explains director Megan Sandberg-Zakian. "As the daughter of a molecular biologist mom, I am wildly moved and terrified by this brilliant intersection of a near-future authoritarian regime with the personal, professional, and ethical stakes that female scientists already face."

Playwright Amy Berryman explained her motivation for writing this Science-Fiction play saying: "I wanted to explore the comparisons between Galileo and climate scientists of today whose work is often censored by the government."

WAM Theatre is excited to be collaborating with two partner non-profit organizations in telling this story: Berkshire Museum, who will host the reading in connection with their current exhibit "The Voyage to the Deep," and Flying Cloud Institute, whose Young Women In Science Youth Mentors will be attending the performance. "We are so excited about continuing our collaboration with WAM Theatre," said Maria Rundle, Flying Cloud's Executive Director. "These experiences that knit together creative expression, science exploration, and youth leadership create moments that change lives. We look forward to sharing this special moment with our next generation of scientists, artists, and engineers!"

The play features a stellar cast of diverse local professional performers: Nicole Orabona, a recent transplant to Pittsfield who works primarily in devised and interactive performance, will be playing marine biologist Nora Travers. KD McTeigue, who was last seen in WAM's digital production of ROE, will be playing various roles including the interrogator. Helen Matthews. Alika Hope, a singer and TV presenter (New England Perspective TV) who also appeared in Medea in Corinth off-Broadway, will be playing soil scientist Dr. Beth Whitney. The cast is rounded out with WAM's Producing Artistic Director Kristen Van Ginhoven making a return to the stage to play renowned glaciologist Elaine Tuck.

"When Talya called me to offer the opportunity to be part of this reading as an actor, I laughed out loud," said van Ginhoven. "I was also secretly thrilled as this is a unique opportunity to wear a hat that I don't wear much at WAM. So I'm a little nervous but mostly excited for the chance to collaborate in this way with such an incredible group of artists on this compelling story. See you on May 1 from the other side of the stage!"

WAM Theatre's Fresh Takes Play Reading Series presents ground-breaking stories that are imaginative and thoughtful explorations of complex issues affecting women and girls. Featuring local professional actors and directors, the Fresh Takes play readings continue WAM's commitment to connecting Berkshire audiences to female playwrights who are contributing to national and international theatre conversations. Each reading will be followed by a brief discussion with the artists.

Tickets are now on sale for THE NEW GALILEOS as well as our subsequent Fresh Takes Play Readings: BRIGHT HALF LIFE by Tanya Barfield directed by Gina Kaufmann at Mass MoCA on June 5 and ESCAPED ALONE by Caryl Churchill, directed by Kristen Van Ginhoven at The Mount on August 7. For more information or to reserve your tickets today, visit WAM online at wamtheatre.com or call 413.274.8122.

For tickets and more information about the 2022 Season and WAM Theatre's programs, events, and artists, please visit www.WAMTheatre.com.