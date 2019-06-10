Fresh Ink Theatre Presents 2019/2020 Season Programming

Fresh Ink is pleased to announce six new plays as part of the 2019/2020 season! For our ninth year of developing and producing local new work, Fresh Ink will feature two plays as part of our full development cycle, with each script receiving a reading and workshop before a word premiere production in winter/spring 2020. In addition, we will showcase the work of four additional playwrights as part of our fall Ink Spot Festival, which we continue to expand as a platform for additional script development and a celebration of some of Boston's most exciting local writers.

The 2019/2020 season includes four playwrights who are brand new to the company, and two Fresh Ink alumni who return after sharing work via the Ink Spot series in previous years. The worlds and characters that make up this season's lineup are vibrant and compelling, exploring complicated themes that challenge and excite us. We look forward to sharing these stories with you in the coming year!

Written by David Valdes Greenwood World Premiere Production |January 24-February 8, 2020 Boston Center for the Arts

Marina, one of the last two climatologists on earth, has hidden herself on the coast of Iceland to escape increasing threats from Eternal Sunshine, a shadowy cabal harassing climate scientists into silence. When Lucia, her one remaining peer, shows up unannounced, a cat-and-mouse game ensues. Are they allies? Enemies? Who works for whom? Drawing on climate science and real-world events, Last Catastrophist imagines life on the brink of extinction.

David Valdes Greenwood's plays have been produced across the US and abroad, most recently with Actor's Theatre of Charlotte, Mixed Blood, Borderlands, Milagros, and Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company. His plays have appeared in the Humana Festival, New York International Fringe Festival, Portland Stage Little Festival of the Unexpected, and New York Theatre Workshop Thursday Studio. Work in progress includes 2019 Eugene O'Neill Finalist Up the Ladder, Down the Slide and Downtown Crossing (the Boston Undocumented project), in collaboration with Company One.

Written by Cayenne Douglass World Premiere Production |May 1-16, 2020 Boston Center for the Arts Maiden Voyage charts the first all-female patrol aboard a U.S. submarine. It's smooth sailing until mechanics and interpersonal relationships start to go awry. As the Captain's leadership is tested and the motivations of the crew are questioned, the team must ask themselves: what is the true cost of a successful mission?

WORLD PREMIERE PRODUCTIONS

Cayenne Douglass has had work produced by Ensemble Studio Theatre, New Perspectives Theatre Company, Dixon Place, ESPA Primary: Stages Detention Series, FEAST: A Performance Series, Manhattan Repertory Theatre, The Players Theatre, Midtown International Theatre Festival, The Big Apple Theatre Festival, Edmunds Driftwood Players in Seattle and "Ain't I a Woman" Festival in Louisville, KY. She's developed work with The Village Playwrights, The Living Room Theatre, and Step1 Theatre Project. In 2018, Cayenne participated in The First Stage Residency through The Drama League, The Barn Arts Residency in Bass Harbor, ME, and The Emerging Artists Residency at The Tofte Lake Center in Ely, MN. In December, she was published by Smith & Kraus in their monologue anthologies The Best Men's Stage Monologues 2018 and The Best Women's Stage Monologues 2018. In 2019, she was named a regional finalist for The Garry Garrison National Ten-Minute Play award through The Kennedy Center. Cayenne attended LaGuardia High School, CalArts and Goddard College. She is currently pursuing her MFA in playwriting at Boston University. www.cayennedouglass.com IG: bruteful_theatre





