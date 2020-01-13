Freelance Players Announce Winter Enrollment: Jamaica Plain, Brookline, Newton, Needham, Dover

Freelance Players, one of two Rehearsal for Life's youth theatre programs, announces its winter 2020 auditions and deadlines for its six after school youth theatre troupes. Starting as one small troupe more than 40 years ago, the Freelance Players have grown, today having six performance troupes and two Story Theater classes in Brookline, Dover, Jamaica Plain, Needham and Newton.

Each Troupe produces two original musicals a year and is staffed by theater professionals. Enrollment runs from September through May. In addition to providing training in acting, singing, and dancing, our ensemble approach nurtures risk-taking, self-esteem, mutual respect and cooperation among students. Since its founding in 1974, Freelance Players has produced more than 300 original musicals, performed by young people for audiences of all ages. The high-quality family-friendly productions are lively, energetic, and joyful.

The winter enrollment audition schedule by troupe is below;

Parents call 617.274.6065 to schedule all audition appointments

The Players Freelance Troupe (ages 12 to 16)

Winter enrollment auditions: Wednesday, January 15

Driscoll School, Brookline, by appointment

The Players produce two large-scale original musicals each year, with a professional band, elaborate sets, costumes and lighting. Physical and vocal techniques, improvisation, character development and dance skills are taught in the rehearsal process. The Players Troupe meets on Wednesdays at the Driscoll School, Brookline, 4:00- 6:30 pm, with occasional weekend rehearsals. Production weeks and performances are at the Park School, Brookline in December and late April/early May.

The Charles River Freelance Troupe (ages 8 to 12)

Winter enrollment auditions: Monday, January 27

Charles River School, Dover, by appointment

The Charles River Troupe produces two original musicals a year. Physical and vocal techniques, character development and dance skills are taught in the rehearsal process. The Charles River Troupe meets on Mondays at the Charles River School, Dover, 3:30-5:45 pm, with two weekend rehearsals during each session. Performances are at Charles River in December/January and May.

The Newton Freelance Troupe (ages 8 to 12)

Winter enrollment additions: Monday, January 27

Parish of St. Paul, Newton, by appointment

The Troupe produces two original musicals a year. Physical and vocal techniques, character development and dance skills are taught in the rehearsal process. The Newton Troupe meets on Mondays at the Parish of St. Paul in Newton Highlands, 3:30-5:45 pm, with two weekend rehearsals during each session. Opening performances are at Lasell University in January and May. The Troupe then tours each show throughout the community as a social service.

The Jamaica Plain Freelance Troupe (ages 8 to 12)

Winter enrollment auditions: Tuesday, January 14

Hope Church, Jamaica Plain, by appointment

The Troupe produces two original musicals a year. Physical and vocal techniques, character development and dance skills are taught in the rehearsal process. The JP Troupe meets on Tuesdays at Hope Church in JP, 4:00-6:00 pm, with two weekend rehearsals during each session. Production week and opening performances are at the Footlight Club in JP, in January and May. The Troupe then tours each show throughout the community as a social service.

The Needham Freelance Troupe (ages 8 to 12)

Winter enrollment auditions: Friday, January 31

Congregational Church, Needham, by appointment

The Troupe produces two original musicals a year. Physical and vocal techniques, character development and dance skills are taught in the rehearsal process.The Needham Troupe meets on Fridays at the Congregational Church in Needham, 3:30-5:45 pm, with two weekend rehearsals during each session. Performances are at the Congregational Church in January and May.

The Driscoll Freelance Troupe (ages 8 to 12)

Winter enrollment auditions: Friday, January 31

Driscoll School, Brookline, by appointment

The Troupe produces two original musicals a year. Physical and vocal techniques, character development and dance skills are taught in the rehearsal process.The Driscoll Troupe meets on Fridays at the Driscoll School in Brookline, 3:30-5:45 pm, with two weekend rehearsals during each session. Opening performances are at Driscoll in January and May. The Troupe then tours each show throughout the community as a social service.





