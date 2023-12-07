Franklin Performing Arts Company To Present Steve Martin & Edie Brickell's BRIGHT STAR

The Franklin Performing Arts Company (FPAC) will present the musical Bright Star January 5-7 at THE BLACK BOX. Featuring the Tony-nominated bluegrass score by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, Broadway's Bright Star tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and '40s. When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past.

The production stars NYC actors Ali Funkhouser as Alice Murphy, Robbie Rescigno as Jimmy Ray, Kyle Dalsimer as Billy Cane, and University of Tampa Musical Theatre Junior Kelsey Breslin as Margo. Boston Conservatory Voice Professor Dan Callaway (The Phantom of the Opera) appears as Daddy Cane/Dr. Norquist. The cast also features Shenandoah Conservatory Musical Theatre student Tzintli Cerda as Lucy, NYC's Brennan Stefanik as Daryl, and FPAC's Nick Paone as Mayor Dobbs, Kellie Stamp as Mama Murphy, and Tim Ayres-Kerr as Stanford.

Rounding out the cast are Emiliano Morales (NYC), Gia Chessa (Dean College), Blas Cerda (Ballet Teatro del Espacio, The National Classical Dance Company of Mexico, Ohio Ballet), Xochitl Tejeda-Cerda (Mexico National Ballet, Ohio Ballet), Takaaki Matsumoto (Boston), DJ Ormond (Boston), Julia Ormond (Dean College), Hannah Rezendes (Salve Regina University), and Lindsay Tomas (FPAC). Joining them are FPAC Student Apprentice performers from the Franklin School for the Performing Arts Elena Baker, Hannah Connors, Devin Curley, Devin DeAngelis, and Mason Sanford.

With beautiful Bluegrass melodies and powerfully moving characters, the story unfolds as a rich tapestry of deep emotion. An uplifting theatrical journey that holds audiences tightly in its grasp, Bright Star is as refreshingly genuine as it is daringly hopeful. Directed by FPAC Artistic Director Raye Lynn Mercer, with music direction by Hallie Wetzell, and choreography by Hannah Rezendes.

FPAC is an Actors' Equity Small Professional Theater company based at THE BLACK BOX in downtown Franklin. Ali Funkhouser, Robbie Rescigno, Kyle Dalsimer, and Dan Callaway are all members of Actors' Equity. Each season, FPAC produces musicals, plays, ballets, and more featuring Broadway stars, professional actors, local artists, and students of the arts. Follow Franklin Performing Arts Company and THE BLACK BOX on Facebook and Instagram for updates on programming.

Tickets for FPAC's Bright Star and other shows are available at Click Here or by calling the box office at 508-528-3370.