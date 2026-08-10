DIVAS WITH A TWIST, Jon McLaughlin to Bring Holiday Shows to Spire Center

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The Spire Center for Performing Arts has announced new two holiday shows going on sale Saturday, August 15 at 6am. Divas with a Twist bring their Holiday Show to Plymouth December 11, and Jon McLaughlin's Home for the Holidays takes the stage on December 18. Tickets for all shows at the Spire Center are available now.

Boston based musical group Divas with a Twist returns to The Spire Center on December 11 with their popular Holiday Concert. These 5 powerhouse female vocalists with professional theatre backgrounds combined with Grammy nominated musicians, have been entertaining audiences for over a decade. Their creative mix of classic Christmas and holiday carols infused with fresh, contemporary pop and rock twists, is sure to put the spirit of the season into audiences of all ages.

Indiana-born singer-songwriter and pianist Jon McLaughlin first broke out with his 2007 debut Indiana, earning fans through heartfelt songwriting, virtuosic piano work, and unforgettable live shows. Since then, he's toured with Billy Joel, Kelly Clarkson, and Adele, collaborated with Sara Bareilles and Demi Lovato, and even performed at the Academy Awards. His newest album, SCENARIOS (October 2025), marks a bold new chapter, featuring brand-new songs that showcase both his storytelling and signature piano-driven sound. This holiday season, Jon brings his beloved Home For The Holidays tour to the Spire Center on December 18.

Other upcoming events at the Spire include Larry McCray August 14; Hey 19!-Steely Dan Tribute August 15; Mystic Bowie's Talking Dreads; Alexandr Misko August 20; Ruthie Foster August 21; CountryFest with Thompson Square and more August 22; Time in a Bottle: Songs of the '70s with Swearingen & Kelli August 28; Improv Asylum Aug 29; Cantrip and Low Lily September 5; Chris Knight September 10; Bearly Dead September 15; The Young Fables September 17; Don't Look Back: The Boston Experience September 19; Donna the Buffalo September 25; Young Dubliners September 26 at 7:30pm (doors at 6:30pm) the Calyx Piano Trio September 27 at 3pm (doors at 2pm); Jon Pousette-Dart with Jim Chapdelaine October 2; The Fat City Band, October 3; Adam Ezra Group October 8; Eileen Ivers & Universal Roots October 9; Patty Larkin & Lucy Kaplansky October 17; and Anthony Geraci Saturday October 24.

The Spire Center for the Performing Arts presents Divas with a Twist Holiday Concert, Friday December 11 at 8pm (doors at 7pm); and Jon McLaughlin Home for the Holidays December 18 at 8pm (doors at 7pm). Tickets go on sale Saturday, August 15 , 2026, at 6am. Tickets for all shows are available at spirecenter.org. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and at public lots near the venue.

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