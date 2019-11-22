Fenway Sports Group Real Estate To Host Groundbreaking Ceremony For MGM Music Hall At Fenway

Fenway Sports Group Real Estate (FSGRE), a subsidiary of Fenway Sports Group (FSG), will today host a groundbreaking ceremony for the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, a new, state-of-the-art performing arts center being developed on the corner of Lansdowne and Ipswich Streets. The venue will be operated in partnership with Live Nation Entertainment, the world's leading live entertainment company, and is currently scheduled to open for business in the fall of 2021.

"We spent a considerable amount of time contemplating the various uses for this particular parcel of land and the kind of development that would complement the entertainment and community needs of the Fenway neighborhood," said FSG Chairman Tom Werner. "We felt an indoor, performing arts space of this scale would not only provide an intimate setting for live events, but also create a wide array of educational initiatives and programming for the many arts schools, like the Boston Arts Academy, Berklee College of Music, and Boston Conservatory at Berklee, just steps away from the venue. We are excited to get this development underway."

The MGM Music Hall at Fenway marks the first development project undertaken by FSGRE beyond the walls of Fenway Park. The project will occupy roughly 91,500 square feet on four levels, and accommodate approximately 5,000 patrons. The new venue will replace the open-air, paved lot - often referred to as "the Triangle Lot" - that has long accommodated parking for broadcast trucks and functioned as a service yard for Fenway Park.

"The MGM Music Hall is an exciting addition to Boston's music scene, and will be a beautiful, state-of-the-art performance venue," said Mayor Walsh. "Projects like these are a sign of our city's strength, and I thank Fenway Sports Group for their commitment to opening this venue in Boston, their contributions to the surrounding community, and their recent commitment to the Boston Arts Academy with their partners at Live Nation."

The MGM Music Hall at Fenway is estimated to generate tens of millions of dollars annually in increased business for local restaurants and retail establishments, particularly in the Fenway and Kenmore neighborhoods. Additionally, during peak construction, the project will create over 200 construction jobs in a variety of trades, and upon completion, the venue is estimated to create approximately 80 full-time positions and 450 part-time positions.

The MGM Music Hall at Fenway will be owned by Fenway Sports Group Real Estate and operated by a newly formed joint venture, Fenway Music Company, a partnership between Fenway Sports Management (FSM) and Live Nation. Fenway Music Company will book, manage, and operate the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, as well as the House of Blues Boston on Lansdowne Street.

"The MGM Music Hall at Fenway will provide even more opportunities for artists to connect with the Boston community, creating lifelong memories for fans and adding to the city's rich musical and cultural history," said Live Nation New England President Don Law.

Earlier this month, MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) was announced as the naming rights partner for the new venue.

"We couldn't be prouder to build on our close relationship with the Red Sox and Fenway Park and strengthen our flourishing sports and entertainment offerings," said MGM Resorts Chairman and CEO Jim Murren. "We look forward to expanding our presence throughout the commonwealth and across the country by supporting our neighbors and partners like the Red Sox and our community in Springfield."

With expertise from DAIQ Architects and Live Nation, the MGM Music Hall at Fenway has been designed to reflect its connection to Fenway Park and its neighborhood context, while incorporating signature elements inspired by iconic theaters and music venues. The layout of the venue has been devised to create a best-in-class acoustic and visual experience for each guest with a state-of-the-art sound system, seating on four levels, numerous concession and lounge areas, and a versatile floor plan with removable seats for the creation of a general admission section in the main hall.





