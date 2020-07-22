Falmouth Theatre Guild Cancels the Remainder of its 2020 Productions

Cancelled productions include Carousel and Best Christmas Pageant Ever.

The Falmouth Theatre Guild has announced that it is cancelling the rest of its 2020 season due to the health crisis. The company is hoping to present its productions of these shows, Carousel and Best Christmas Pageant Ever, in the near future.

According to a statement on their site, the Guild is currently planning to bring quality community theater entertainment to the Cape in 2021.

If you would like to make a donation to the Falmouth Theatre Guild and help sustain the organization, please visit the link here.

Falmouth Theatre Guild's website states that its mission is to "produce a broad range of theatrical presentations of the highest quality; to provide hands-on learning experiences in all aspects of theater production and management; to celebrate the achievements of our volunteers and staff; to provide value for our many supporters, and to join with other community theaters for mutual assistance and enrichment."

Learn more at https://falmouththeatreguild.org/.

Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You