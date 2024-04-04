FROZEN, JERSEY BOYS, and More Set For North Shore Music Theatre's Upcoming Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bill Hanney’s award-winning North Shore Music Theatre (NSMT) is set to return for an expanded season of exceptional musical entertainment for North Shore audiences. The season includes an Encore Production of JERSEY BOYS, an extended premiere production of Disney’s FROZEN, and the 35th Anniversary Production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL. The box office is open, and all tickets and discount packages are available to purchase online at www.nsmt.org, by phone (978) 232-7200 or at the Box Office located at 54 Dunham Road in Beverly, MA.

“I’m very excited to be working with the North Shore Music Theatre team to create an extra-long season for our audiences this year. We are working hard to surpass their high expectations and give them a full season of original productions unlike any they have ever seen,” said Bill Hanney, NSMT’s owner and producer. “With the recent news about many theatres struggling to bounce back from the pandemic, I recognize how fortunate we are to have audiences returning in pre-pandemic numbers and a steady subscription base who continue to believe that we are their home for entertainment.”

North Shore Music Theatre’s 2024 Musical Season begins early with a special encore of the smash hit 2019 production of JERSEY BOYS playing May 7 thru May 19. Winner of the 2006 Tony® Award for “Best Musical,” JERSEY BOYS is the compelling story of Frankie Valli and the Four Season featuring the legendary top ten hits Sherry, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Walk Like A Man, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You and December, 1963 (Oh What A Night). JERSEY BOYS is presented through special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide.

From June 4 thru June 16, audiences can celebrate life, love laughter and tradition, with the 60th anniversary production of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, the story of milkman Tevye’s search for husbands for his daughters to uphold his family’s religious and cultural traditions in their small pre-revolutionary Russian village. The classic Tony® and Oscar® -winning musical with a book by Joseph Stein, music by Jerry Bock, and ​lyrics by Sheldon Harnick features the classic songs “Tradition,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Sunrise, Sunset” and “Matchmaker, Matchmaker.” FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

When the heat is on in July, family audiences will melt for the New England regional premiere of Disney’s FROZEN playing a special extended 3-week run from July 9 thru July 28. This Broadway musical, based on the 2013 Academy Award-winning animated film following the story of royal sisters Elsa and Anna, who are torn apart by Elsa’s mysterious icy powers. Disney’s FROZEN, the worldwide sensation, with a book by Jennifer Lee and music and lyrics by double Emmy®, Grammy ®, Oscar®, and Tony® Award-Winners Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, features the hit songs “Let It Go” and “Do You Want To Build A Snowman.” North Shore Music Theatre’s immersive production of Disney’s FROZEN will feature newly re-imagined staging & musical numbers, along with original sets and costumes being designed and created just for this production. Disney's FROZEN is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

The summer ends with an uproarious production of TOOTSIE playing from August 13 thru August 25. TOOTSIE is the laugh-out-loud love letter to the theatre telling the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Featuring a hilarious Tony® Award-winning book by Robert Horn ​Book and an outrageously clever score by David Yazbeck, TOOTSIE is a joyful show so packed with punchlines, it should be called a “jokebox” musical. TOOTSIE is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

The NSMT stage will rock this fall when the Tony® Award-winning MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET plays from September 24 thru October 6. Set on December 4, 1956, an extraordinary twist of fate brings Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley together at Sun Records in Memphis for one of the greatest jam sessions ever. Audiences will relive the golden era of rock ‘n’ roll with hit songs including “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Fever,” “Walk the Line,” “Sixteen Tons,” “Who Do You Love?,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Hound Dog,” and more.MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET is presented through special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide.

​ TITANIC The Musical sets sail on stage for what is sure to be the theatrical event of the fall from October 29 thru November 10. The stirring and unforgettable account of the first and last days of the “ship of dreams” is an epic musical featuring the real stories of people aboard the most legendary ship in the world - from the Third-Class immigrants dreaming of a better tomorrow to the First-Class passengers living a life of privilege. TITANIC The Musical won five 1997 Tony® Awards, including Best Musical, features music & lyrics by Maury Yeston, and a book by Peter Stone. ​TITANIC The Musical is produced thru special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

The 2024 musical season concludes with the 35th Anniversary production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL A Musical Ghost Story playing from December 5 thru December 22. New England’s brightest holiday tradition is Jon Kimbell’s original musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic novella, A CHRISTMAS CAROL. The musical ghost story following the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge thru a series of strange and magical journeys, where he ultimately discovers the true spirit of the holiday season. Featuring dazzling special effects and traditional songs like “God Rest Ye Merry Gentleman,” “The Boar's Head Carol,” and “We Wish You A Merry Christmas,” this award-winning original production has been seen by more than one million people since its debut in 1989.

All tickets, discount packages, and gift cards & e-Certificates are available to purchase online (www.nsmt.org), by phone (978) 232-7200 or at the North Shore Music Theatre Box Office located at 54 Dunham Road in Beverly, MA.