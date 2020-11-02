FPAC to Present Socially Distanced Production of ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND

The production will take place on Sunday, November 8.

The Franklin Performing Arts Company (FPAC) will present a creative and socially distanced production of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland on Sunday, November 8. A nomadic audience of 10 will meet Alice and follow her from venue to venue as her adventures unfold. Dressed to be outside and in, audience members will walk from vignette to vignette, on THE BLACK BOX and 38 Main Street campus. Masks are required.

The creative production was conceived and directed by Nick Paone. Paone has a BA in Theater from Occidental College. A former Equity actor, his performing credits include Cabaret, Little Shop of Horrors, Oklahoma, Red Roses, Brighton Beach Memoirs, and Romeo and Juliet. He has written and directed numerous shows, produced an evening of one-act plays in NYC, and traveled extensively performing with TheatreWorks USA. Nick's numerous FPAC credits include The Music Man, Fiddler on the Roof, Seussical, The Addams Family, Peter Pan, Les Misérables, Humbug!, Newsies, Little Shop of Horrors, and many more. He is the creative mind behind FPAC's original musicals Humbug!, Zero, and multiple holiday pantos.

For tickets and more information, visit www.THEBLACKBOXonline.com or call the box office at 508-528-3370.

