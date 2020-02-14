FOOTLIGHT FANTASIES Returns for 2020

Created by Melissa Becker and Susan Wasson, the ever popular fundraiser, Footlight Fantasies, returns with a show that's sure to shake the rafters and bring the house down. A guaranteed evening of fun, Footlight Fantasies 2020 brings together Cape Rep talent with newcomers to the stage; you might even see some of your friends and neighbors performing! The evening is filled with great music, fantastic costumes and lots of laughter. Known for its generosity of spirit, it is a great fundraiser for Cape Rep, as audience members throw money at the stage to egg on the performers. Over the years, Melissa, Susan and their delightful company of performers have raised over $65,000 for Cape Rep. Your ticket price includes admission and light eats and you can also enjoy the cash bar.

April 16 through 19; Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 pm and Sunday at 4 pm. Tickets are $26 and include light eats with your ticket purchase. A cash bar will be available. All proceeds go to benefit Cape Rep Theatre. Call the Box Office at 508.896.1888 for details. Cape Rep Indoor Theatre. North Side Route 6A E. Brewster. 508.896.1888 or www.caperep.org.

CAST:

Melissa Becker

Barbara Bradley

Nancy Crosby

Art Devine

Lucy Elmer

Jessica Georges

Cora Georges

Julie Allen Hamilton

Caitlin Mills

Jade Schuyler

Paul Schuyler

Joan Sutton

Bob Tucker

Sally Tucker

Lauren Wall

Susan Wasson

Nan Watts

Susan Winslow

Tom Wolfson

Cleo Zani





