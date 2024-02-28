Explore Irish Culture Through Music on St. Patrick's Day With the 'Celtic Ballads & Singing' Workshop at Club Passim

Club Passim is offering a unique way to explore Celtic culture this St. Patrick’s day with ‘Celtic Ballads & Singing’, a class taught by acclaimed singer songwriter Lindsay Straw. Lindsay will share her expertise teachings in this two-part class on March 17. The workshop is just one of over twenty being offered by the Passim School of music this Spring. A complete list of courses and registration can be found at passim.org/school-of-music.

The first class will review vocal basics, break down different ornaments, and take a look at unaccompanied Irish Sean-nós (old-style) singing and its influence on English-speaking singers in the Celtic music worlds. The second class will explore narrative ballads and love songs from different periods and locations of Celtic music. The workshop takes place Sunday, March 17 in two-parts from 10 a.m to 2 p.m with a one hour break in-between.

Traditional ballads have been a source of inspiration for Lindsay Straw since her childhood in Montana, but she truly grew into the art when she became immersed in Boston’s Irish and folk music scenes. There she began to tie together the threads of the traditions she was most passionate about: English, Scottish, Irish and American songcraft. She has become a resource for learners of fingerstyle guitar, Irish bouzouki, Celtic accompaniment, traditional singing styles and repertoire, as well as beginner-intermediate guitar technique and theory.

Other classes offered by the Passim School of Music this Spring include Songwriting - You Gotta Start Somewhere! taught by singer-songwriter Almira Ara, Ukulele Fingerpicking with Amy Kucharik, Songs of Taylor Swift with Janet Feld, Vocal Harmony with Erin Hogan and Nathan Halburas well as ensemble programs around Bluegrass, Jug Band, and Celtic music. Lessons in guitar, mandolin, voice, fiddle, and more are also offered. Registration for these ticketed classes is available at https://www.passim.org/school-of-music/.

The ‘Celtic Ballads & Singing’ Workshop at Passim’s School of Music is on Sunday, March 17. Part I takes place at 10:30 a.m and Part II at 1 p.m. Tuition is $40 for each part, $65 for both, and available at passim.org. The workshop will be held at The Passim School of Music which is located at 26 Church St. Cambridge, MA. Classrooms are located on the third floor.