Eros Ramazzotti Reschedules Performance At The Boch Center Wang Theatre

The Boch Center and Live Nation announced that Eros Ramazzotti has rescheduled his Boston appearance of the VITA CE N'È WORLD TOUR at the Boch Center Wang Theatre to Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 8:00PM. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 28 at 10:00AM, and all previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new date.

The most famous Italian artist in the world is bringing the songs of his new VITA CE N'È album to the world's most prestigious stages. He will also perform the smash hits that made him famous and with which he won millions of fans during his more than 30-year career. Polydor released the Italian and Spanish album on November 23 in 100 countries, and it debuted directly at the top of the FIMI/GFK ranking of the best-selling albums of the week.

The Radiorama-produced VITA CE N'È WORLD TOUR is organized by the CTS Eventim international group company Vertigo. It is a new opportunity to bring Ramazzotti's unforgettable hits to the most important places of international music. He will be accompanied by the following exceptional musicians: Music Director Luca Scarpa (piano), Giovanni Boscariol (keyboards), Paolo Costa (bass), Giorgio Secco (guitar), and three international newcomers-Corey Sanchez (guitars); Eric Moore (drums), the R'n'B and gospel music phenomenon; and American Scott Paddock (sax), who is famous for his jazz influences and has worked with Natalie Cole, Jackson Browne and Ray Charles.

Tickets for the newly rescheduled performance go on sale to the general public Friday, June 28 at 10:00AM and will be available at the Boch Center Box Office, www.bochcenter.org, by calling (800) 982-ARTS (2787) and via Ticketmaster. All previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new date.





