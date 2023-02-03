Enjoy February School Vacation Fun at Cotuit Center for the Arts!

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Feb. 03, 2023  

Cotuit Center for the Arts will offer a wide variety of family-friendly programming during February school vacation, running daily Tuesday-Friday, February 21-24, 2023.

Each morning at 10am in the Lower Gallery, the Happy Cabbage Puppet Theater will present "Three Noble Tales," a delightful puppet show for all ages. And each afternoon at 2pm in the Main Theater, there will be a different exciting event! Families can come back every day to experience them all. Enjoy a sensory friendly film screening of Encanto, a "Mad Science" experiment, a live animal show with Amazing Animal Ambassadors, and SHARK ID! with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy!

The schedule for February School Vacation Fun at Cotuit is as follows:

The Happy Cabbage Puppet Theater: Three Noble Tales

A magical take on three of the most classical fairy tales of all time: The Magic Fish, Billy Goats Gruff, and Rumpelstiltskin. This beautifully handcrafted puppet theater is perfect for ages 5 to 105!

Tuesday-Friday, February 21, 22, 23, & 24 at 10:00am

More info & tickets: https://artsonthecape.org/explore/happy-cabbage-puppet-theater-2023

Disney's Encanto: A Sensory Friendly Screening

An inclusive and sensory friendly viewing of the smash hit animated film, for all children and families to enjoy in the comfort of the Cotuit Center for the Arts theater. Includes a pre-movie themed craft activity beginning at 1:00pm.

Tuesday, February 21 at 2:00pm

More info & tickets: https://artsonthecape.org/explore/encanto-sensory-friendly-movie-event-2023

Mad Science: Don't Try This at Home!

Mad Science often encourages children to try some of their show experiments at home...but not with this show! Join us for exciting demonstrations with lots of seemingly magical reactions and a truly BOOM-ing finale!

Wednesday, February 22 at 2:00pm

More info & tickets: https://artsonthecape.org/explore/dont-try-this-at-home-mad-science-2023

Amazing Animal Ambassadors

The goal of Amazing Animal Ambassadors is to bring the natural wonders of our planet right to you! Their live animal shows are designed for any age and are sure to amaze. Includes a pre-event themed craft activity beginning at 1:00pm.

Thursday, February 23 at 2:00pm

More info & tickets: https://artsonthecape.org/explore/amazing-animals-ambassadors-2

Shark ID! with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy

Learn how the AWSC Research Team identifies individual white sharks! We'll show you the ID process using some really cool video footage. Then you'll create your own shark! Includes a pre-event themed face-painting and craft activity beginning at 1:00pm.

Friday, February 24 at 2:00pm

More info & tickets: https://artsonthecape.org/explore/sharks-2023

Tickets for all events are $10.* For more information on all events, and to purchase tickets, visit artsonthecape.org/explore/february-vacation-fun or call the Box Office at 508-428-0669 x0. Cotuit Center for the Arts is located at 4404 Falmouth Road/Route 28 in Cotuit.

*Cotuit Center for the Arts is proud to partner with Mass Cultural Council and Mass Department of Transitional Assistance to offer the Card to Culture program. Card to Culture allows EBT, WIC, and ConnectorCare card holders purchase tickets to Cotuit Center for the Arts events for discounts on the regular ticket price. For more information, please visit artsonthecape.org/card-to-culture-program.




