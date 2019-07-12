Emmy-Winning Beatles Tribute To Wrap Up Northeast Tour In Cape Cod

Currently on the East Coast kicking off their 3-day New England mini-tour with a Friday night performance in Hampton Beach, NH, Emmy-winning Beatles tribute band The Fab Four have plans to hit the road for their next stop, Cohasset Massachusetts, as soon as the Ballroom stage goes dark. On the next leg of their tour, they'll treat fans to two additional shows -- one at Cohasset's South Shore Music Circus on Saturday and the other at Hyannis's Cape Cod Melody Tent on Sunday.

All three New England shows are highly-anticipated annual events that bring the music and magic of the Beatles to life for East Coast Beatle lovers. Both the Saturday night Music Circus show in Cohasset and the Sunday night Melody Tent show in Hyannis start at 7:30 pm, with doors opening at 6:30.

What Beatle Fans Can Expect From These Fab Four Concerts

This weekend's shows will begin with the popular act performing an exciting selection of the early Beatles hits that sparked world-wide Beatlemania back in the '60s. The show will then progress through the touring years before moving on to the Sgt. Pepper and Abbey Road eras. It's a show that takes Beatle fans back in time, making them feel as if they're watching the original lads perform live.

Fans can expect impeccable musicianship, fine acting, and powerful vocals that sound uncannily like the originals. They can also expect a band that looks the part and never fails to convey that stunning aura that places them among the most believable "Beatles" a fan will ever see in live performance.

The Fab Four: An Emmy Award-Winning Group with a Sterling Reputation

Widely known for their dynamic stage presence and precise attention to detail, The Fab Four have not only amazed audiences around the world, but they've also earned the respect of the entertainment industry, winning many accolades and awards during their two-decades-long career, including an Emmy and four Tellys for their 2012 PBS special, The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute.

Reproducing the Beatles' timeless classics with uncanny precision and remarkable onstage chemistry, these lads continue to wear both their band name and their tagline comfortably and with complete credibility. And the reason is simple: The Fab Four truly are "The Ultimate Tribute to The Beatles."

The Buzz from the Music Scene about The Fab Four

According to music writer William Pankey, "True to the band's description as 'The Ultimate Tribute,' the stage show of The Fab Four moves beyond a traditional concert into the realm of theatrical production." He explains: "The costumes are tailored to pinpoint accuracy, the band never misses a beat with their vocals and musicianship, and the group travels through all iterations of The Beatles, faithfully replicating each era of Beatlemania."

Steven Lieberman of the Culver City Observer agrees: "If you close your eyes and listen to The Fab Four sing a Beatles song, you will think that the boys from Liverpool had transported themselves back from the '60's. That's how accurate and authentic their sound is - arguably the world's best Beatles tribute band."

To learn more about the band, visit The Fab Four Website.

For further information about the Cohasset and Hyannis shows, concertgoers may use the following contact info and event links:

Saturday, July 13th, 8:00 pm South Shore Music Circus show: Call (781) 383-9850, e-mail info@themusiccircus.org, or visit the event page on the Music Circus website.

Sunday, July 14th, 8:00 pm Cape Cod Melody Tent show: Call 508-775-5630, e-mail info@themusiccircus.org, or visit the event page on the Melody Tent website.





