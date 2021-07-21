Tickets are now on sale for several upcoming performances at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre.

Upcoming performances include STOMP, Freestyle Love Supreme, Fiddler on the Roof, Jesus Christ Superstar, Hip Hop Nutcracker, and more!

There is also a series of conversations planned, with names including Anne Lamott, Sarah Koenig, Fran Lebowitz, and Neil Gaiman.

The theatre will officially reopen its doors with Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees, which was been rescheduled to September 7-19, 2021.

Tickets for all of the shows that have been announced are now on sale at emersoncolonialtheatre.com or at the box office.

Learn more about the full upcoming lineup here!