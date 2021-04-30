Emerson College Announces Video Projection on Little Building Residence Hall Celebrating Classes Of 2021 And 2020

Emerson College announces a new projection mapping program "Emerson Graduates: Moving Portraits," which will illuminate its 13-story Little Building Residence Hall--and Downtown Boston--with larger-than-life portraits of Class of 2021 and 2020 graduates.

The video projection begins on Friday, April 30 and will be presented every night through Saturday, May 15. The projection will be viewable between 9-11 p.m. April 30-May 2, and from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. May 3-15 at the corner of Boylston and Tremont streets.

The video portraits feature 27 graduates, representing majors from the School of Arts, the School of Communication, and the Marlboro Institute for Liberal Arts & Interdisciplinary Studies, next to their handwritten signatures, as they are about to embark on their post-graduation journeys and further make their mark on the world.

The projection ends by zooming out to show images of thousands of students, which morphs into a portrait of President Lee Pelton with a message of gratitude for Pelton's 10 years of transformative leadership. Pelton will be departing his position on June 1 to become President and CEO of The Boston Foundation.