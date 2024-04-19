Elizabeth Stanley to Perform at A.R.T. Gala in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill) will perform at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.)'s 2024 Gala. Held this year on Monday, June 10, at the Bright-Landry Hockey Center on N. Harvard Street in Allston, the event will honor David E. and Stacey L. Goel.

Elizabeth Stanley is an award-winning actor, singer, and musician, best known for her work on Broadway, recently starring in the A.R.T.-originated Alanis Morissette musical Jagged Little Pill, earning nominations for the Tony Award, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle, as well as a Grammy Award for the original cast recording. She captivated audiences in the Broadway productions of Company directed by John Doyle, On the Town (Drama Desk nomination), Million Dollar Quartet, and Cry-Baby, as well as Merrily We Roll Along (Encores) and Pal Joey (City Center gala production). She recently performed as “Mother” in The Boston Pops concert production of Ragtime. A full bio is below.

A.R.T.’s annual Gala supports the theater’s groundbreaking programming that expands the boundaries of theater, engaging hearts, minds, and bodies to imagine collective pathways forward.

The 2024 Gala will celebrate the Goels, whose transformative gift catalyzed the process to reimagine Harvard’s arts campus and new home for the A.R.T. that would enhance Harvard’s and Greater Boston’s arts communities. The David E. and Stacey L. Goel Center for Creativity & Performance will include two flexible performance venues, rehearsal studios, teaching spaces, a spacious public lobby, and an outdoor performance yard designed to host ticketed and free programming. The facility is designed by Haworth Tompkins with consultancy from Charcoalblue and ARC/Architectural Resources Cambridge.

The June 10 Gala will begin with a cocktail hour at 6PM, followed by dinner, a live auction, and an artistic program. For additional information, visit AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/Gala or contact A.R.T.’s Development team at ART_Events@harvard.edu.

Elizabeth Stanley is an award-winning actor, singer and musician, best known perhaps for her work on Broadway, recently starring in the Alanis Morissette musical Jagged Little Pill, earning nominations for the Tony Award, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle, as well as a Grammy Award for the original cast recording. Elizabeth has captivated New York theater audiences ever since her Broadway debut as “April” in the revival of Sondheim’s Company directed by John Doyle, and has since played an eclectic array of comedic and dramatic, classic and contemporary leading ladies including ”Claire De Loone” in the Broadway revival of On the Town(Drama Desk nomination), Dyanne in Million Dollar Quartet, Allison in Cry-Baby, Gussie in James Lapine’s production of Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along (Encores).The New York Times nodded to her performance as Vera in the City Center’s gala production of Pal Joey as “Best Theater of 2023”.

Other credits include as The Nurse in Hello, Again (Transport Group, Drama League Award), F**king A (Signature Theatre), and starring opposite Vanessa Williams and Santino Fontana in Sondheim’s Anyone Can Whistle in Concert at Carnegie Hall with MasterVoices. Elizabeth also starred as Francesca in the First National Tour of Jason Robert Brown’s The Bridges of Madison Country, and as Kira in the First National Tour of Xanadu. Equally present on screen, Stanley was a recurring guest star on the FX series Kindred and Season 2 of HBO Max's Gossip Girl. Other guest appearances include The Equalizer, New Amsterdam, Younger, Blue Bloods, N0S482, FBI, The Get Down, The Affair, Black Box, Made in Jersey, Fringe, and Company (PBS Great Performances).

Stanley is an associate artist at Barrington Stage, and has performed at such wonderful theaters as Philadelphia Theatre Company, La Jolla Playhouse, Sundance Theatre Festival, Sacramento Music Circus, Pittsburgh CLO, Rep. of St. Louis, The O'Neill, Pioneer Theatre Company, Cincinnati Playhouse, among others. As a concert soloist, she has appeared with the San Diego Symphony at The Rady Shell conducted by Rob Fisher and in a new symphonic production of Ragtime with The Boston Pops conducted by Keith Lockhart. She has also performed with Colorado Symphony, St. Louis Symphony, Ocean City Symphony, New York Pops Underground, and many solo engagements. Elizabeth is a graduate of Indiana University's Jacobs School of Music.