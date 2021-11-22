Elizabeth Stanley & Heidi Blickenstaff to Join A.R.T.'s THE LUNCH ROOM

American Repertory Theater at Harvard University announced today that Tony Award nominee Elizabeth Stanley and Obie Award winner Heidi Blickenstaff will visit The Lunch Room this November 30 for #GivingTuesday, the annual global day of giving.

Blickenstaff reopened Jagged Little Pill as Mary Jane Healy on Broadway on October 21, while Stanley, who originated the role in A.R.T.'s world-premiere production in May 2018, completed her maternity leave. Stanley returned to Broadway November 18, and now-in a first for Broadway-the two friends are sharing the role as Stanley embraces the role of mom both offstage and on. The friends will discuss this experience and more at 12PM ET on The Lunch Room, A.R.T.'s free virtual talk show featuring curated conversation and interactive Q&A. Advance registration at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/The-Lunch-Room.

All guests who register for The Lunch Room will be entered in a drawing to win two tickets to the sold-out Opening Night performance of WILD: A Musical Becoming on Thursday, December 9 at A.R.T. Registrations must be received by 12PM ET on November 30, 2021.

After nine years of #GivingTuesdays totaling more than $500,000, A.R.T. aims to raise $100,000 on Tuesday, November 30 to support its mission to expand the boundaries of theater. Thanks to the generosity of an anonymous supporter, all new and increased gifts that are made to the A.R.T. on #GivingTuesday will be matched 2-to-1.

Supporters who contribute $50 or more on #GivingTuesday will be invited to attend a December 13 virtual Patron Seminar with A.R.T. Artistic Director Diane Paulus to hear more about A.R.T.'s on- and offstage activities; supporters who contribute $1,000 or more will be invited to attend a December 13 "Making a Musical" virtual class taught by Paulus and A.R.T. Head of Artistic Programs and Dramaturg Ryan McKittrick.

The complete #GivingTuesday schedule includes:

AT 12PM ET:

THE LUNCH ROOM WITH ELIZABETH STANLEY AND HEIDI BLICKENSTAFF

Free with advance registration at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/The-Lunch-Room.

The Lunch Room is A.R.T.'s virtual talk show featuring curated conversations and interactive Q&As with the artists, activists, and civic leaders who are shaping our culture and communities. On November 30, Tony Award nominee and new mother Elizabeth Stanley returns to A.R.T. with her friend and Jagged Little Pill castmate Heidi Blickenstaff to chat about their experience sharing the role of onstage mother in the Broadway production.

AT 4PM ET:

THE SHOW MUST GO SEAN

Free with advance registration at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/ShowMustGoSean



Join A.R.T. for The Show Must Go Sean, a special theater and Tonys-themed trivia contest hosted by Broadway aficionado and A.R.T.'s Assistant Director of Membership and Donor Relations Sean Cummings. Bring a team of your favorite theater enthusiasts for an interactive afternoon of merriment, multimedia trivia, and the chance to win A.R.T.-themed prizes. Teams of any size and participants of all ages and knowledge levels are welcome!

AT 7:30PM ET:

BEHIND THE SCENES: DRAGON BABY

Free with advance registration at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/Behind-the-Scenes

Join "theatremaker to watch" (American Theatre) and Elliot Norton Award-winning storyteller Sara Porkalob (Dragon Lady, Dragon Mama, 1776 upcoming), composer Brian Quijada (Where Did We Sit on the Bus?), and director Andrew Russell (Dragon Lady, Dragon Mama), for a conversation about Dragon Baby, the final chapter in Porkalob's autobiographical trilogy about three generations of Filipino Americans descended from gangsters and karaoke singers fighting to survive, thrive, and love. Hear new material and learn about what's changed and what's remained since the collaborators' previous Behind the Scenes conversation in November 2020. Behind the Scenes is A.R.T.'s multimedia series with the writers, directors, composers, and choreographers who are making new work at A.R.T. Events include the reveals of songs and scenes from developing productions; conversations about process, research, development, and collaboration; and interactive Q&As with the audience.

THROUGHOUT THE DAY:

Online Auction at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/GivingTuesdayAuction open for bidding November 30, 7AM - 10PM ET; preview items now!

A.R.T. fans and theater lovers can bid to win unique experiences and treasured items. Open November 30 from 7AM until 10PM ET. Newly added auction prizes include a Zoom chat with Tony Award winner Idina Menzel (WILD: A Musical Becoming upcoming) and accommodation for two on the August 2022 A.R.T. Travels trip to Edinburgh. Additional items include a virtual coffee with A.R.T. Artistic Director Diane Paulus, a SIX on Broadway package featuring tickets and an A.R.T.-exclusive tote made from one of the show's Cambridge marquee banners; a Waitress playbill signed by Sara Bareilles; props from Moby-Dick, and more! Preliminary auction items are available for viewing now, and more will be added prior to November 30.