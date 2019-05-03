Edward Albee's THE GOAT, OR WHO IS SYLVIA Begins May 24 At Berkshire Theatre Group

Berkshire Theatre Group (BTG) presents Pulitzer Prize-winning American playwright, Edward Albee's (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Three Tall Women, Zoo Story), The Goat or, Who is Sylvia? directed by Eric Hill (BTG: Naked, At Home At The Zoo (Zoo Story), The Homecoming), and featuring David Adkins (Homeland, BTG: At Home At The Zoo (Zoo Story), The Petrified Forest) as Martin, Jennifer Van Dyck (Hedda Gabler, BTG: The Petrified Forest, Coastal Disturbances) as Stevie, Josh Aaron McCabe (Peep Show) as Ross and Evan Silverstein (BTG: The Music Man) as Billy. The Goat or, Who is Sylvia? runs from May 24 through June 15 at The Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge, MA. Opening night is set for Saturday, May 25.

This production is sponsored by Massachusetts Cultural Council and The Shubert Foundation.

Three-time Pulitzer Prize-Winner Edward Albee's most provocative, daring, and controversial play since Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf, The Goat or, Who is Sylvia? was Albee's return to Broadway in 2002, after an absence of 19 years. The play went on to win all the major awards for best new play of the year in 2002: Tony, New York Drama Critics Circle, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle.

Martin, played by David Adkins, a successful architect who has just turned fifty, leads an ostensibly ideal life with his loving wife, played by Jennifer Van Dyck, and teenage son, played by Evan Silverstein. But when he confides to his best friend, played by Josh Aaron McCabe, that he is also in love with a goat (named Sylvia), he sets in motion events that will destroy his family and leave his life in tatters.



Director Eric Hill says, "This play is a tragicomedy about a family crisis that evolves over a husband's relationship with a goat. It's a comedy that has a dark turn to it. Tragedy teaches us that we may think we are done with the past, but the past is not done with us. The characters in the play refuse to look at that, and tragedy ensues."

In an interview with PBS regarding The Goat, playwright Edward Albee said "Imagine that, all of a sudden, you found yourself in love with a Martian, in love with something you can't conceive of. I want everybody to be able to think about what they can't imagine and what they have buried deep, as being intolerable and insufferable. I want them to just think freshly and newly about it."

Tickets may be purchased in person at the Colonial Ticket Office at 111 South Street, Pittsfield, by calling (413) 997-4444 or online at www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.org. Ticket Offices are open Monday-Saturday 10am-5pm, Sunday 10am-2pm or on any performance day from 10am until curtain. All plays, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change.





