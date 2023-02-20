East Coast Premiere of Reimagined THE FANTASTICKS & More Set for Provincetown Theater 60th Anniversary Season

To mark the 60th anniversary of its founding, the Provincetown Theater has announced a unique and celebratory lineup of productions for the 2023 season in Provincetown, MA, the historic birthplace of Modern American Theater. With all shows being produced at the company's playhouse at 238 Bradford Street in Provincetown from May thru December, season subscriptions are now on sale to all five 2023 productions at provincetowntheater.org.

In May, the season opens with the Cape Cod premiere of Harvey Fierstein's Casa Valentina, the latest provocative Broadway play written by the Tony Award-winning icon of Hairspray, Kinky Boots, and Torch Song Trilogy. Inspired by the true story of a mid-century sanctuary in the Catskills where men dressed as women, Casa Valentina reveals the crossroads of gender identity, sexual orientation, and the significance of community via a group of strangers whose lives are forever changed on a visit to the "Casa Valentina" lodge in the summer of 1962. Casa Valentina performs Thursdays - Sundays, May 11 - 28.

Back by popular demand, June hosts a roster of four surprising and diversifying new works in the 4-Star Solo Show Festival - where each week of the month, a different solo show by an up-and-coming American writer/performer hits the stage. (List in formation.) The 4-Star Solo Show Festival performs Tuesdays - Thursdays, June 6 - 29.

Opening July 10, the Provincetown Theater is honored to be producing the East Coast premiere of a newly re-imagined and re-gendered adaptation of the landmark musical The Fantasticks by its original librettist and lyricist, Tom Jones. While the beloved score and storyline remain intact, Jones's re-vision of the show finds the show's young lovers Matt and Louisa have become - Matt and Lewis. Moreover, they aren't being pushed into each other's arms by their prankster, gardening fathers, but rather by their prankster, gardening mothers! With equally fresh twists on all the characters, The Fantasticks' legendary librettist Tom Jones states: "This will be a fresh, new production, swept clean and filled with light and color. It is still The Fantasticks: a celebration of the magic of the theater, where, combined with the imagination of the audience, we can bring an exciting new world to life. The point of the show," Mr. Jones declares, "is the same. Whether a boy and a girl, or two boys -- falling in love, being hurt, growing up: it is the same." To be directed by Provincetown Theater Artistic Director David Drake, with John Thomas serving as Musical Director, this summer's East Coast premiere of The Fantasticks in Provincetown is a musical theater event not to be missed. The Fantasticks performs Mondays - Thursdays, July 10 - Aug 31

Just in time for Halloween, we'll welcome the world premiere of an immersive theatrical journey into Provincetown's most haunted ship with The Gale: Beware the Siren's Song. Thursdays - Sundays, October 12 - 29.

And opening the week before Thanksgiving is Heidi Schreck's Pulitzer Prize finalist, What the Constitution Means to Me, in its Cape Cod premiere. Drawn from the playwright's own life-long passion for the majesty and mystery of the U.S. Constitution, Schreck's story shows how its author, while still in high school, used her intellectual curiosity of our country's mightiest living document to win college scholarships at competitive Constitutional debates. In the process, Schreck unpacks an unexpected personal-is-political journey that is empowering, haunting, funny, and full of hope. What the Constitution Means to Me performs Thursdays - Sundays, November 16 - December 3.

While individual tickets for shows will go on sale soon, the 2023 Season Subscriptions to all five productions -- for only $225, which includes reserved, priority seating -- can be purchased online today at: provincetowntheater.org.