Earthquake Relief Concert For Turkey Will Be Performed at First Church in Cambridge, MA

New England Conservatory faculty member Mehmet Ali Sanlıkol hosts a benefit concert to support earthquake relief efforts in his native Turkey.

The DÜNYA Ensemble performs classical Turkish music, Turkish Sufi music and Turkish influenced jazz on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. at First Church, 11 Garden Street, Cambridge, MA.

Tickets are $50. To purchase tickets, please click HERE

The funds collected at the concert will be distributed evenly between the two leading non-profits fundraising for the earthquake: Bridge to Türkiye Fund and Turkish Philanthropy Funds.