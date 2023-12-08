EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL HD is Coming to Boston

No need to be a horror fan or a musical lover, just come prepared to have a blast. Get ready for a unique live show unlike any other!

Dec. 08, 2023

"Evil Dead The Musical" takes all the elements of the cult classic films "The Evil Dead," "Evil Dead 2," and "Army of Darkness" and combines them for one of the craziest, funniest, and bloodiest theatrical experiences of all time. Five college students go to an abandoned cabin in the woods, and accidentally unleash an evil force that turns them all into demons. It's all up to Ash (a housewares employee, turned demon-killing hero), and his trusty chainsaw to save the day.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL HD?

Blood flies. Limbs are dismembered. Demons tell bad jokes... and all the music. The songs in this show are completely off the wall as well! Titles like 'All The Men in My Life Keep Getting Killed by Candarian Demons' and 'What The F**k Was That?' will have you rolling in your seats, and screaming for more!

You don't need to be a fan of 'Evil Dead', you don't need to be a fan of horror, and you don't need to be a fan of musicals to love this show, as long as you like having fun then this show is for you. Is it scary? No! Is it gory? No! This is pure comedy from start to finish. Get ready to have fun with the genre of horror like never before, but we aware of your surroundings - if you're in the 'Splatter Zone' expect to leave covered in fake blood! With this combination of blood, jokes, cheesy effects and really awesome musical numbers, 'Evil Dead the Musical' is unlike any live show you've ever seen.

LOCATION: The show will take place at the Boston Center for the Arts Plaza Theatre on 539 Tremont Street. There is paid parking in the building where the theatre resides. BCA does not validate parking.

For more information visit: Click Here.


