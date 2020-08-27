DrumatiX to Perform at the 2020 KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival

Performances will take place on September 16th (5:30pm), 17th (7:00pm), 19th (2:00pm) and 24th (5:00pm).

DrumatiX will perform at the 2020 KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival (Tuesday, Sept. 15 - Saturday, Sept. 26) via rochsterfringe.com on September 16th (5:30pm), 17th (7:00pm), 19th (2:00pm) and 24th (5:00pm). Tickets are now on sale for $10 at rochesterfringe.com, where more information is also available.

The show "Rhythm Delivered" will be performed virtually as a combination of live solos by Noa Barankin (Artistic Director/Choreographer), interactive segments with the audience, and pre-recorded pieces of the whole group from previous shows.

Noa turned her private storage shed to an industrial-looking performance space; the carefully tailored transitions and mix of videos and live solos will give spectators the closest-to-real experience as they would in a real performance. The live interaction makes it an authentic experience, as though she is leaping from the screen! "Noa definitely has "Pixie dust" energy...works beautifully in the remote format" (from a Young Audiences of MA virtual spectator).

DrumatiX combines drumming, body percussion, and tap dance with the use of found objects, big drums, and technology in this family-friendly, powerful, fun, and engaging performance. "The techniques, rhythms, and materials they use are innovative and fascinating"...it's nearly impossible not to let your toes tap along", says Kathy Laluk of Rochester City News.

Previously performances of the group include Lincoln Center and Symphony Space (NYC), Clayton Opera House (NY), as well as numerous other festivals and venues in the Northeast. Noa herself hails from Tel-Aviv, Israel, where she toured with renowned percussion company "Tararam" and the musical "Power of Wishes", which also earned her a nomination for Best Supporting Actress in the Israeli Children's Theatre in 2013. In Boston, Noa performed with "Boston Tap Company" and Ryan Casey's "Off Beat", as well as teaching and choreographing in her one-of-a-kind combination of tap and percussion for which she won several National awards for choreography, concept, and entertainment.

Today DrumatiX is making an impact by creating and presenting unique percussive soundtracks on stage, using feet, hands, props, theatrics, humor, and lots of coordination. From the words of Betsy Miller, Director of the MA Salem Arts Festival: "Energizing, original, well-crafted, and impressively virtuosic. DrumatiX offers a thrilling and fresh take on a percussive performance that anyone will enjoy!"

