Dorinda Medley to Join WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME! as Special Guest in June

Boston Symphony Orchestra has announced that The Real Housewives of New York City's Dorinda Medley will be a Special Guest at NPR's oddly informative news quiz program Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. Now in its 25th season, the Peabody Award-winning Wait Wait series offers a fast-paced, irreverent look at the week's news, hosted by Peter Sagal along with Official Judge and Scorekeeper Bill Kurtis. Tanglewood's Koussevitzky Music Shed is thrilled to be hosting Berkshires-born Dorinda Medley and Wait Wait for the kickoff of the 2023 Tanglewood Popular Artist Series.


This summer the Tanglewood Popular Artist Series returns, bringing some of the most engaging artists in pop and rock to perform at Tanglewood with seating in the Koussevitzky Music Shed and on the surrounding lawn.


The 2023 Tanglewood Popular Artists lineup includes: Steve Miller Band with Very Special Guest Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers on Friday, June 23; Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Very Special Guests Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets on Saturday, July 1: Robert Plant and Alison Krauss with Special Guest JD McPherson on Sunday, July 2: the return of James Taylor on Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4: and Train with Special Guest Parmalee on Thursday, August 24.


Dorinda Medley Bio

Born in the Berkshires in Massachusetts, Dorinda graduated from college and arrived in New York City, working in the showrooms of Liz Claiborne. She met her first husband and followed him to London to start a family and eventually her own cashmere company, DCL Cashmere. Many high-profile London clients like Princess Diana and Joan Collins became acquaintances, and soon, Dorinda left her mark on London society. Ten years in London also brought her a daughter, Hannah, a divorce, and a wish to return to New York to figure out life in the city as a single mom. In 2005, Dorinda met and married financier Dr. Richard Medley, a former Washington power broker and respected speechwriter to congresswoman and vice-presidential candidate Geraldine Ferraro, and together they worked on fund-raising for charitable causes with the likes of Bishop Desmond Tutu, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Secretary Madeline Albright, and President Bill and Secretary Hillary Clinton.

After the tragic loss of their beloved Richard in 2011, Dorinda and Hannah found strength in each other and in their loved ones to overcome the radical changes of losing a husband, friend, companion, and father figure. Dorinda is always directing her energy and focus into her home, family and friends, church, social engagements, and love for pop culture. She continuously gives back to her favorite charitable organizations like BeautyforFreedom.org, the JoyJ Initiative, Ronald McDonald House, NYLovesKids.org, Gabrielle's Angel Foundation, and Lenox Garden Society. Dorinda's passion for entertaining was deeply enhanced with the purchase of Blue Stone Manor, a nine-bedroom Stanford White estate in her native Great Barrington. Nothing gives Dorinda more pleasure than a weekend or holiday spent with great company, home-cooked meals, and the festive, personal touches she is known for. She enjoys the theater, the beach, the mountains, fabulous parties, a great Dirty Martini, and all types of fashion-both high-end and high-street-and considers all of her pieces collector's items. There's never enough glitz, glam, and sparkle for this true New York City Housewife.


Tanglewood Ticket Information

Tickets are now on public sale and may be purchased through tanglewood.org, by calling 888-266-1200, or by visiting the Symphony Hall Box Office in Boston. The Tanglewood Box Offices will open for the summer season beginning Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 12 p.m. and hours of operation can be found here.


Lawn discounts for 2023 Popular Artist Series for guests ages 2-17 (some restrictions apply)


Overall capacity for Popular Artist Series events is 18,000; the Lawn accommodates 13,000 and The Shed 5,000.


For information about accessible seats and other accommodations, call 617-638-9431 or email access@bso.org, or visit tanglewood.org/accessibility.


2023 Tanglewood Popular Artist Series Schedule

All concerts will take place in The Shed at Tanglewood (Lenox/Stockbridge, MA)


Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!

With Special Guest Dorinda Medley

June 22, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. EDT

NPR's oddly informative news quiz program returns to Tanglewood! Now in its 25th season, the Peabody Award-winning series offers a fast-paced, irreverent look at the week's news, hosted by Peter Sagal along with Official Judge and Scorekeeper Bill Kurtis.


Steve Miller Band with Very Special Guest Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers

June 23, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. EDT


Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Very Special Guests Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets

July 1, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. EDT


Robert Plant and Alison Krauss with Special Guest JD McPherson

July 2, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. EDT

Please note: there is a 4-ticket limit per purchase for this event.


James Taylor

July 3, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. EDT

July 4, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. EDT

James Taylor and his All-Star Band celebrate the start of the Tanglewood season with two intimate and memorable performances.

Proceeds from the July 4 concert will be donated by Kim and James Taylor to Tanglewood.

Fireworks to follow the July 4 concert.

Please note: Tickets to this event went on sale in January and are currently sold out.


Train with Very Special Guest Parmalee

August 24, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. EDT

Since their formation in 1994, multi-GRAMMY Award-winning, diamond-selling band Train has had 14 songs on Billboard's Hot 100, 12 albums on the Billboard 200 albums chart, and has sold more than 10 million albums and 30 million tracks worldwide.




