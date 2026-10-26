Discount Tickets Available For THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE at Boston Center for the Arts

NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

A limited-time ticket special is currently available through Eventbrite while supplies last for Theater UnCorked's upcoming production of Martin McDonagh's darkly comic masterpiece, The Beauty Queen of Leenane. Running from November 12 through November 22, 2026, at the Boston Center for the Arts Black Box Theatre, this Drama Desk and four-time Tony Award-winning drama is directed by Sheriden Thomas.

Set in the bleak, rain-soaked mountains of Connemara, Ireland, the narrative centers on a manipulative mother, Mag, and her spinster daughter, Maureen—portrayed by Sehnaz Dirik and Parker Jennings, respectively—who are trapped in a claustrophobic and destructive cycle of dependence and fear. Supported by a talented cast including Tim Hoover as Pato and Peter Tone as Ray, the Elliot Norton Award-winning theater company masterfully balances the devastating impacts of isolation and familial obligation with a wicked Irish humor.

Performances are scheduled for Thursdays at 7:00 PM, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM, and Sundays at 3:00 PM.

Please note that this production contains scenes of intimacy and violence and is recommended for audiences ages 13 and over.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 18 Hrs 44 Min 32 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming