Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Discount Tickets Available For THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEENANE at Boston Center for the Arts
Sehnaz Dirik and Parker Jennings star in Sheriden Thomas's production of the darkly comic Irish masterpiece.
A limited-time ticket special is currently available through Eventbrite while supplies last for Theater UnCorked's upcoming production of Martin McDonagh's darkly comic masterpiece, The Beauty Queen of Leenane. Running from November 12 through November 22, 2026, at the Boston Center for the Arts Black Box Theatre, this Drama Desk and four-time Tony Award-winning drama is directed by Sheriden Thomas.
Set in the bleak, rain-soaked mountains of Connemara, Ireland, the narrative centers on a manipulative mother, Mag, and her spinster daughter, Maureen—portrayed by Sehnaz Dirik and Parker Jennings, respectively—who are trapped in a claustrophobic and destructive cycle of dependence and fear. Supported by a talented cast including Tim Hoover as Pato and Peter Tone as Ray, the Elliot Norton Award-winning theater company masterfully balances the devastating impacts of isolation and familial obligation with a wicked Irish humor.
Performances are scheduled for Thursdays at 7:00 PM, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM, and Sundays at 3:00 PM.
Please note that this production contains scenes of intimacy and violence and is recommended for audiences ages 13 and over.
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