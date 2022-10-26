Deadline Extended For New Repertory Theatre's Pipeline Project Submissions For Artist Residencies

New Repertory Theatre's Pipeline Project has extended the deadline for accepting submissions for its next round of artists residencies to October 31, 2022. The Pipeline Project invests directly in local performing artists, writers, and performance makers, providing concrete and tangible pathways to production at the professional level.

New Rep's inaugural generation of Pipeline Project Residents was selected by invitation and are now in development pathways to world premieres. This second generation of the Pipeline Project will be selected through an open submission process. Some examples of eligible projects and people, though we are not limited to the scope listed, below:

